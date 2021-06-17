Brooks Koepka made an impressive start to his bid for a hat-trick of US Open titles with a two-under par 69 in the first round at Torrey Pines on Thursday, but US PGA champion Phil Mickelson slumped to a four-over 75 that leaves him with work to do to keep alive his hopes of a career grand slam.

After the first round of the season's third major was delayed for 90 minutes due to fog off the Pacific Ocean on the San Diego track, world number 10 Koepka made the most of sunny conditions on the South Course in starting from the 10th tee.

He went out in 33 and came home in 36 to leave himself well in the mix before the later starters – including defending champion Bryson DeChambeau, world number one Dustin Johnson and leading European duo Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy – began their respective first rounds.

Koepka hit birdies on the 12th, 17th, 18th and second to hoist himself to four under and the outright lead before a poor tee shot on the third saw him drop a shot with another bogey coming on the seventh after he pulled a drive into some fans eating lunch.

But it mattered little in digesting his thoughts as his sixth straight sub par round at the US Open tied a record set by seven-times major winner Sam Snead.

Mickelson – who turned 51 on Wednesday – was looking to replicate the form that saw him become the oldest major winner in history at last month's US PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, but struggled for large swathes of his opening round as three dropped shots on the 10th, 13th and 15th saw him slump to plus three.

He retrieved a stroke with a birdie on the 17th hole, but a three-putt on the 18th hole par five was an opportunity lost in reaching his turn in 38.

Further bogeys on the sixth and seventh was morale-sapping as the six-times major winner finally signed for a taxing 75.

2018 Open champion Francesco Molinari enjoyed a 68 with his older brother Edoardo Molinari carding a 70. American Russell Henley was the early clubhouse leader on four under after compiling an opening round of 67 that included six birdies and two bogeys.

Rafa Cabrera Bello of Spain was only one stroke off Henley after opening with a classy 68.

