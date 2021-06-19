Richard Bland moved to the top of the US Open leaderboard alongside Russell Henley at Torrey Pines after carding a superb four-under 67 to leave himself on five under.

Playing in only his second tournament in the US after his remarkable maiden European Tour victory at the British Masters last month came after 478 starts, 48-year-old Bland is in the mood to create further history with a first major in San Diego.

Tournament favourite Jon Rahm (70) and former Masters winner Bubba Watson (67) moved to three under with 2010 Open champion Louis Oosthuizen (71) a stroke behind Bland at the summit.

“I’m very proud,” said Bland. “To lead a major is always pretty special. I tied the lead in the Open in 2017 for a hole, so it’s nice to have it a bit longer than that.

I was coming here off a couple of good results, a win and a third in Europe. I’ve been driving the ball well for five, six weeks now, which is the cornerstone if you’re going to put a fight up for a US Open.

“When I saw this place on Monday, it kind of set up to my eye. It’s all there just straight in front of me, and that’s the kind of golf course I like. There’s nothing kind of jumping out and grabbing you or anything like that.”

121st US Open second round leaderboard

-5: Bland (F), Henley (16*)

-4: Oosthuizen (F)

-3: Watson (F), Rahm (F), Wolff (15), Schauffele (13)

