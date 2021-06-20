Rory McIlroy has arguably his best chance to end a seven-year wait for a fifth major title when he begins his final round of the 121st US Open on Sunday night at Torrey Pines.
The Northern Irishman enjoyed a four-under 67 in the third round to move to three under for the tournament, two shots behind overnight leaders Louis Oosthuizen, Russell Henley and Mackenzie Hughes, who tee off their respective final 18 holes on minus five in San Diego.
McIlroy – who won the US Open, two US PGA titles and the Open Championship between 2011 and 2014 – plays alongside three-times PGA Tour winner Henley in the penultimate group at 12.44pm (8.44pm BST) with Oosthuizen and Hughes out in the final group at 12.55pm (8.55pm BST).
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy holds up the US Open trophy after winning the 2011 U.S. Open golf tournament at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland, June 19, 2011.
“I mean, I'm trying to think of the last time where I really felt like I had a chance,” said McIlroy.
“(The Open) at Carnoustie in '18 felt like I maybe had half a chance, going into the final day at (the US Open) Pebble in 2019. But apart from that, there's been some good finishes but never felt like I was in the thick of things.”
Pre-tournament favourite Jon Rahm finds himself at two under after a 72 on Saturday and plays alongside Matthew Wolff at 12.22pm (8.22pm).
Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau starts his day two shots off the pace at three under alongside Scottie Scheffler (-2) at 12.33pm (8.33pm).
World number one Dustin Johnson, the 2016 US Open champion, is at one under for the tournament with last year's US PGA champion Collin Morikawa also four strokes off the summit.
They start out at 12.11pm (8.11pm BST) in the chase for a top prize of $2,250,000 (£1,629,372).
With 20 players starting Sunday within five shots of the lead, a two-hole play-off may be needed to decide the winner after Sunday's final round on the South Course at Torrey.
121st US Open prize money
- 1: $2,250,000
- 2: $1,350,000
- 3: $829,084
- 4: $581,205
- 5: $484,088
- 6: $429,234
- 7: $386,971
- 8: $346,579
- 9: $313,666
- 10: $288,109
SUNDAY'S FINAL-ROUND TEE TIMES (Eastern Time – BST+5hrs)
- 9:30 a.m. -- Wilco Nienaber
- 9:41 a.m. -- Fabian Gomez, Jimmy Walker
- 9:52 a.m. -- Matt Jones, Kyle Westmoreland
- 10:03 a.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Greyson Sigg
- 10:14 a.m. -- Taylor Montgomery, Rick Lamb
- 10:25 a.m. -- Tom Hoge, Marc Leishman
- 10:36 a.m. -- Stewart Cink, Hideki Matsuyama
- 10:47 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood
- 10:58 a.m. -- Wade Ormsby, Troy Merritt
- 11:09 a.m. -- Akshay Bhatia, Patrick Rodgers
- 11:20 a.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Jhonattan Vegas
- 11:31 a.m. -- Rafa Cabrera Bello, Sergio Garcia
- 11:42 a.m. -- Gary Woodland, Edoardo Molinari
- 11:53 a.m. -- Shane Lowry, Kevin Kisner
- 12:04 p.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Dylan Wu
- 12:15 p.m. -- Matt Fitzpatrick, Dylan Frittelli
- 12:26 p.m. -- Bubba Watson, Branden Grace
- 12:37 p.m. -- Rikuya Hoshino, Chez Reavie
- 12:48 p.m. -- Robert MacIntyre, Charl Schwartzel
- 12:59 p.m. -- Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay
- 1:10 p.m. -- J.T. Poston, Si Woo Kim
- 1:21 p.m. -- Daniel Berger, Joaquin Niemann
- 1:32 p.m. -- Richard Bland, Guido Migliozzi
- 1:43 p.m. -- Lee Westwood, Brian Harman
- 1:54 p.m. -- Lanto Griffin, Chris Baker
- 2:05 p.m. -- Martin Kaymer, Jordan Spieth
- 2:16 p.m. -- Harris English, Justin Thomas
- 2:27 p.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Sungjae Im
- 2:38 p.m. -- Francesco Molinari, Ian Poulter
- 2:49 p.m. -- Paul Casey, Kevin Streelman
- 3 p.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 3:11 p.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson
- 3:22 p.m. -- Matthew Wolff, Jon Rahm
- 3:33 p.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau
- 3:44 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Russell Henley
- 3:55 p.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen, Mackenzie Hughes
