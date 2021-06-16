Spain's Jon Rahm starts the 121st US Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego on Thursday as the 8/1 pre-tournament favourite.

The world number three Rahm has yet to lift a major title, but looks to be in peak form before his trip to California despite testing positive for Covid-19 last weekend.

The Ryder Cup player was forced to suffer the agony of withdrawing from the Memorial Tournament in Ohio holding a six-shot lead after three rounds, but has been cleared to resume competition after two negative tests.

'Rahmbo' is out with former US Masters champion Patrick Reed and Marc Leishman of Australia. He starts his first round from the 10th tee at 1.36pm local time (9.36pm British Summer Time) on Thursday afternoon.

Rahm shared fifth spot at the Masters in April and eighth at the US PGA Championship last month.

His best finish in a major was a share of third spot at the US Open two years ago when Gary Woodland claimed the title at Pebble Beach, but will have high hopes of joining celebrated compatriots Seve Ballesteros, José María Olazábal and Sergio Garcia as major winners from Spain.

“I've been playing really good golf all year. Two weeks ago, it's finally clicking all together like I was waiting for it to happen," he said.

Finally everything was firing on all cylinders. Not that I'm expecting to play that perfect again, but I know that I can play at a really high level.

Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau – who claimed his first major at Winged Foot last September – won't need to confront fierce rival Brooks Koepka in the first two rounds after both men were kept apart in the draw.

"I think that's something that the tour needs to handle; it's something I can't control,” said DeChambeau.

“I tried to take the high road numerous times, and I think that, from my perspective, I'll continue to keep doing so and people are going to do what they want to do."

DeChambeau is out with Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and Tyler Strafaci at 1.14pm (9.14pm BST) from the first tee on Thursday.

Koepka – fresh from sharing second place with Louis Oosthuizen, two strokes behind Phil Mickelson at the US PGA Championship last month – plays alongside Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas. They start out from the 10th tee at 7.29am (3.29pm BST).

Mickelson – six times a runner-up at the US Open – begins his latest quest for the career grand slam from the 10th tee at 7.51am (3.51pm BST) alongside Max Homa and Xander Schauffele.

In one of the day's marquee groups, former US Open winners Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose and world number one Dustin Johnson are out at 1.36pm (9.36pm BST) from the first tee.

A 156-man field starts the event with the cut seeing the top 60 players and ties making the weekend action.

A two-hole play-off will decide the winner after Sunday's final round if required on a par-71 South Course at Torrey Pines that will demand straight hitting and even straighter putting with pin positions likely to challenge the sport's finest thinkers.

US OPEN ODDS

Jon Rahm (ESP) 8/1

Dustin Johnson (USA) 14/1

Bryson DeChambeau (USA) 14/1

Xander Schauffele (USA) 16/1

Collin Morikawa (USA) 16/1

Brooks Koepka (USA) 16/1

Rory McIlroy (NIR) 16/1

THURSDAY'S FIRST-ROUND TEE TIMES (Eastern Time - BST+5hrs)

First tee

9:45 a.m – Sahith Theegala, Edoardo Molinari, Greyson Sigg

9:56 a.m. – Chris Baker, J.J. Spaun, Fabian Gomez

10:07 a.m. – Patrick Rodgers, Robby Shelton, (a) Pierceson Coody

10:18 a.m. – Russell Henley, Mackenzie Hughes, Harris English

10:29 a.m. – Francesco Molinari, Henrik Stenson, Shane Lowry

10:40 a.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland

10:51 a.m. – Martin Kaymer, Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland

11:02 a.m. – Tony Finau, Abraham Ancer, Daniel Berger

11:13 a.m. – Si Woo Kim, Kevin Na, Bernd Wiesberger

11:24 a.m. – Jimmy Walker, Ian Poulter, Ryan Palmer

11:35 a.m. – J.T. Poston, Adam Hadwin, (a) Joe Long

11:46 a.m. – Luis Fernando Barco, Dylan Meyer, (a) Matthew Sharpstene

11:57 a.m. – Mario Carmona, Wilson Furr, Davis Shore

3:30 p.m. – Zach Zaback, Steve Allan, Eric Cole,

3:41 p.m. – Hayden Buckley, Taylor Montgomery, Jordan Smith

3:52 p.m. – Chez Reavie, Richard Bland, Troy Merritt

4:03 p.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Victor Perez, Matt Wallace

4:14 p.m. – Tyler Strafaci, Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau

4:25 p.m. – Adam Scott, Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson

4:36 p.m. – Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose

4:47 p.m. – Matt Jones, Brendan Steele, Cameron Smith

4:58 p.m. – Carlos Ortiz, Zach Johnson, Lanto Griffin

5:09 p.m. – Sam Burns, Chan Kim, Thomas Detry

5:20 p.m. – (a) Ollie Osborne, Peter Malnati, Brian Stuard

5:31 p.m. – John Huh, Johannes Veerman, Zack Sucher

5:42 p.m. – Rick Lamb, Michael Johnson, Carson Schaake

10th tee

9:45 a.m. – Andy Pope, Brad Kennedy, Thomas Aiken

9:56 a.m. – Yosuke Asaji, Marcus Armitage, Jhonattan Vegas

10:07 a.m. – Cameron Young, Wilco Nienaber, Guido Migliozzi

10:18 a.m. – Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood, Matthew Wolff

10:29 a.m. – Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka

10:40 a.m. – Kevin Kisner, Billy Horschel, Matt Kuchar

10:51 a.m. – Max Homa, Xander Schauffele, Phil Mickelson

11:02 a.m. – Jason Kokrak, Cameron Champ, Corey Conners

11:13 a.m. – Paul Barjon, Sam Ryder, Ryo Ishikawa

11:24 a.m. – Dylan Frittelli, Martin Laird, K.H. Lee

11:35 a.m. – Rafa Cabrera Bello, Adrian Meronk, Sung Kang

11:46 a.m. – Akshay Bhatia, (a) Andrew Kozan, Alvaro Ortiz

11:57 a.m. – James Hervol, Hayden Springer, Roy Cootes

3:30 p.m. – David Coupland, Taylor Pendrith, Wade Ormsby

3:41 p.m. – Tom Hoge, Bo Hoag, (a) Joe Highsmith

3:52 p.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Charl Schwartzel

4:03 p.m. – Garrick Higgo, (a) Cole Hammer, Joaquin Niemann

4:14 p.m. – Lee Westwood, Stewart Cink, Paul Casey

4:25 p.m. – Will Zalatoris, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth

4:36 p.m. – Marc Leishman, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed,

4:47 p.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Louis Oosthuizen, Sungjae Im

4:58 p.m. – Kevin Streelman, Branden Grace, Charley Hoffman

5:09 p.m. – Sebastian Munoz, Rikuya Hoshino, Brendon Todd

5:20 p.m. – Wyndham Clark, (a) Matthias Schmid, Matthew Southgate

5:31 p.m. – (a) Spencer Ralston, Dylan Wu, Justin Suh

5:42 p.m. – Luis Gagne, Kyle Westmoreland, Christopher Crawford

FRIDAY'S SECOND-ROUND TEE TIMES (ET) (BST +5 HOURS)

First tee

9:45 a.m. – David Coupland, Taylor Pendrith, Wade Ormsby

9:56 a.m. – Tom Hoge, Bo Hoag, Joe Highsmith

10:07 a.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Charl Schwartzel

10:18 a.m. – Garrick Higgo, Cole Hammer, Joaquin Niemann

10:29 a.m. – Lee Westwood, Stewart Cink, Paul Casey

10:40 a.m. – Will Zalatoris, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth

10:51 a.m. – Marc Leishman, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed

11:02 a.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Louis Oosthuizen, Sungjae Im

11:13 a.m. – Kevin Streelman, Branden Grace, Charley Hoffman

11:24 a.m. – Sebastian Munoz, Rikuya Hoshino, Brendon Todd

11:35 a.m. – Wyndham Clark, Matthias Schmid, Matthew Southgate

11:46 a.m. – Spencer Ralston, Dylan Wu, Justin Suh

11:57 a.m. – Luis Gagne, Kyle Westmoreland, Christopher Crawford

3:30 p.m. – Andy Pope, Brad Kennedy, Thomas Aiken

3:41 p.m. – Yosuke Asaji, Marcus Armitage, Jhonattan Vegas

3:52 p.m. – Cameron Young, Wilco Nienaber, Guido Migliozzi

4:03 p.m. – Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood, Matthew Wolff

4:14 p.m. – Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka

4:25 p.m. – Kevin Kisner, Billy Horschel, Matt Kuchar

4:36 p.m. – Max Homa, Xander Schauffele, Phil Mickelson

4:47 p.m. – Jason Kokrak, Cameron Champ, Corey Conners

4:58 p.m. – Paul Barjon, Sam Ryder, Ryo Ishikawa

5:09 p.m. – Dylan Frittelli, Martin Laird, K.H. Lee

5:20 p.m. – Rafa Cabrera Bello, Adrian Meronk, Sung Kang

5:31 p.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Andrew Kozan, Alvaro Ortiz

5:42 p.m. – James Hervol, Hayden Springer, Roy Cootes

10th tee

9:45 a.m. – Zach Zaback, Steve Allan, Eric Cole

9:56 a.m. – Hayden Buckley, Taylor Montgomery, Jordan Smith

10:07 a.m. – Chez Reavie, Richard Bland, Troy Merritt

10:18 a.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Victor Perez, Matt Wallace

10:29 a.m. – Tyler Strafaci, Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau

10:40 a.m. – Adam Scott, Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson

10:51 a.m. – Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose

11:02 a.m. – Matt Jones, Brendan Steele, Cameron Smith

11:13 a.m. – Carlos Ortiz, Zach Johnson, Lanto Griffin

11:24 a.m. – Sam Burns, Chan Kim, Thomas Detry

11:35 a.m. – Ollie Osborne, Peter Malnati, Brian Stuard

11:46 a.m. – John Huh, Johannes Veerman, Zack Sucher

11:57 a.m. – Rick Lamb, Michael Johnson, Carson Schaake

3:30 p.m. – Sahith Theegala, Edoardo Molinari, Greyson Sigg

3:41 p.m. – Chris Baker, J.J. Spaun, Fabian Gomez

3:52 p.m. – Patrick Rodgers, Robby Shelton, Pierceson Coody

4:03 p.m. – Russell Henley, Mackenzie Hughes, Harris English

4:14 p.m. – Francesco Molinari, Henrik Stenson, Shane Lowry

4:25 p.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland

4:36 p.m. – Martin Kaymer, Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland

4:47 p.m. – Tony Finau, Abraham Ancer, Daniel Berger

4:58 p.m. – Si Woo Kim, Kevin Na, Bernd Wiesberger

5:09 p.m. – Jimmy Walker, Ian Poulter, Ryan Palmer

5:20 p.m. – J.T. Poston, Adam Hadwin, Joe Long

5:31 p.m. – Luis Fernando Barco, Dylan Meyer, Matthew Sharpstene

5:42 p.m. – Mario Carmona, Wilson Furr, Davis Shore

