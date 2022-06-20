Billy Foster’s 40 years of hurt were put to bed when Matt Fitzpatrick won the US Open to end the legendary caddie’s long wait for a major win.

Foster has been on the bag for some of the greats of the game including Seve Ballesteros, Lee Westwood, Darren Clarke, Thomas Bjorn and for one tournament, Tiger Woods.

His men have hit the crossbar on many occasions and when he parted ways with Westwood in 2018, it appeared his major hopes were over.

But he teamed up with fellow Yorkshireman Fitzpatrick, and the pair have forged a fine understanding.

“It’s very emotional,” Foster, who could barely contain his emotions after Fitzpatrick's win, told Sky Sports. “40 years caddying and I have been very fortunate.

“I knew somebody would get that monkey off my back. I had a gorilla on my back, never mind a monkey.

“He played brilliant. Did my head in missing a few short putts...he didn’t need to win by four, one is good enough.”

Golf is as much a mental challenge as having the ability to hit the ball, and a caddy can play a huge part in revving up and reining in his player as necessary.

Foster may come across as the joker in the pack - and there is no doubt he could earn a good living as a raconteur on the after-dinner circuit when the bag becomes too heavy - but he is a shrewd operator.

That was summed up by how he and Fitzpatrick decided on their escape from the fairway bunker on 18, to deliver one of the shots of the year to set up the win.

“That has put a lot of bad memories to bed,” Foster said. “It means everything.

“I always thought he would win a major and this week he has played unbelievable well without putting his best.”

Reflecting on his career, Foster said: “It means a lot. Westy, Darren Clark, Seve (Ballesteros) they had their chances over the years.

“Thomas Bjorn, I was caddying for him that day when he left it in the bunker at Sandwich and that really hurt. I thought about it every day for six months, it broke my heart.”

He signed off by giving fair warning that a famous night will be had when he returns home to Bingley.

