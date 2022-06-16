Viktor Hovland has denied rumours suggesting he was set to join the LIV Golf Series.

The Saudi-backed LIV Golf seems intent on disrupting the game, and has thrown huge amounts of money at players in a bid to entice them to sign up.

Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson were the big names to play in the first event last week, and they are set to be joined by Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed at the second tournament in Portland at the end of the month.

Both said they could understand why players at certain stages of their careers were being enticed by the huge amounts of money on offer, but not players at the peak of their powers.

Hovland, at 24, has his best years ahead of him, and it came as a surprise when he was named as a likely mover in the coming weeks.

Speaking prior to this week’s US Open, the Norwegian has denied that is the case.

“I have no plans to play the LIV series,” Hovland told the Norwegian Golf Association.

Eurosport Norway spoke to Hovland during the Memorial Tournament, where he expressed surprise that Johnson had elected to quit the PGA Tour to play LIV Golf.

“Some of them were expected,” Hovland said. “But I must say DJ’s name came as a surprise to me.

“There were a couple of other names there too, but...I do not talk to people all the time and ask what they think and should do.

“But it will at least be exciting to see what happens in the future.”

Hovland will bid to win the first major of his career this week as players tee it up at the Country Club in Brookline for the US Open.

