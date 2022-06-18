



The Northern Irishman - Rory McIlroy admits he is “playing as good as I’ve played in a long time” after a one-under 69 on the second day of the US Open leaves him just one shot off the lead.The Northern Irishman - the winner of last weekend's Canadian Open - is in a share of third place at halfway, one shot behind Collin Morikawa, the Open champion, and Joel Dahmen at four under par heading into the weekend at The Country Club in Brookline.

“I'm playing as good a golf as I've played in a long time," said McIlroy, who is hoping to land his fifth major title and first since the 2014 PGA Championship.

"I have to go out with the mindset this week that I'm going to try to win my first again."

McIlroy was comfortably the best player on day one, with a bogey on 18 being the only blemish on his card.

He was well placed heading into the second round, but did not have his best game and once again his putting was an important factor in him posting a red number on Friday.

McIlroy saw a birdie attempt come up short on the first, before a huge error cost him two shots on the third.

Taking an iron off the tee left him a long way back, and he leaked his approach to the right and into the fescue. He took three shots to get the ball on the green, meaning he was staring at a triple-bogey. But he found a brilliant putt to limit the damage to two shots, and walked off the green with a semblance of a smile despite signing for a six.

McIlroy steadied the ship before taking advantage of his power to make short work of the par five eighth and make a comfortable birdie.

He gave a shot back on 10 after a poor tee shot, but a brilliant birdie putt on 12 got that back - and he gobbled up the second of the par fives - the 14th - to get himself back to level par for the day.

The work McIlroy has done with putting guru Brad Faxon is paying dividends, and he confidently drained a 12-footer on 17 to get under par for the day, and a solid par on 18 resulted in a 69 to leave him one off the lead at four-under.

"I have a lot of experience," he added.

"Yes, I've won major championships and other big events, but just because I've done that, it doesn't mean that I'll hit better golf shots or I'll hit better putts.

"I'm in a good place. I'm really happy with where my game is at, and I think that's the most important thing.

"I certainly don't want it to be easy. I want guys to go out and shoot 65 so I have to go and shoot 64.

"That's competition, and that's at the heart of this game. I'm excited to be in that mix going into the weekend."

