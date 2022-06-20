Matt Fitzpatrick felt there were comparisons with his US Open victory and his football club Sheffield United - and revealed his ambitions to win at least five more majors to equal Nick Faldo.

The 27-year-old is one of the most likeable players on tour, albeit his laid-back nature masks a player who is one of the hardest workers in golf.

He has added length to his game - demonstrated by how often he drove it past Dustin Johnson on the first two days - and that coupled with his natural talent has created a major champion.

The Sheffield native is a Blades fan, and feels he has been rewarded for hard work after flying under the radar.

“Not to compare it to my football team, I am the same deal,” Fitzpatrick said. “Not expected to do well, not expected to succeed. I have won a major today.

“I feel like I certainly work hard for it and that is where I have grown up from, that is the mentality from everyone around there. It is an underdog mentality and you work hard for what you get.”

The final major of the year is looming on the horizon, and St Andrews should play to Fitzpatrick’s strengths.

After winning his first major, he is hungry for more success at the top level.

"Six is the number," he said, which would put him level with Faldo's haul of major wins. "That's the number that we all agreed on. I've got a bit of a way to go, but it's a good start.

“You want to go win more now, there's no doubt about that. It's easy to still go off track. I've just got to keep doing what I'm doing, and hopefully more will come. I'm delighted with one so far."

In winning at the Country Club in Brookline, Fitzpatrick joined an elite club of three.

Only the Englishman and legendary US players Jack Nicklaus and Juli Inkster have won the US Open and US Amateur at the same course.

Nicklaus took to Twitter to praise Fitzpatrick, after some gentle ribbing from the Englishman in his victory speech.

And summing up his feelings at becoming only the third Englishman to win the US Open in the modern era - joining Tony Jacklin (1970) and Justin Rose (2013) - Fitzpatrick said: “The feeling’s out of this world.

“It is so cliche, but it’s stuff you dream of as a kid. To achieve it, I can retire a happy man tomorrow.”

