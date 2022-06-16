Adam Scott was left a little red faced after playing a shot and seeing it end up behind him during the opening round of the US Open.

The Australian had navigated his way through the opening seven holes without alarm, and stepped onto the eighth tee - one of only two par fives at the Country Club in Brookline - with high hopes of making inroads.

Two excellent shots left him 60 yards from the pin and with the aim of pitching close and making a birdie.

The plan was not executed as he hoped, as he caught it fat and his pitch came up well short of its intended target.

For a second it appeared - and Scott hoped - it would dig its heels in and stay where it was.

Sadly not, and the look back from his playing partner Jordan Spieth as gravity took over, was telling.

All Scott could do was wait for the ball to come all the way back down the hill and come to rest behind where he had played his third shot.

“It’s downwind today and is gettable, so that is giving shots away,” came the call from the commentary box.

To Scott’s credit, he shrugged off the mistake and got up and down to escape with a par.

