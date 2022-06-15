In recent majors, McIlroy has come up short after losing ground either at the start or mid-tournament and leaving himself too much to do. His late charges at the Masters and US PGA Championship left a feeling of ‘what if’?

If he can cut those errant holes out, McIlroy has the game to lap the field.

What was hugely positive in Ontario on Sunday was how dialled in he was with his wedges. The short game has been an Achilles heel, but if he brings the form from Canada to Brookline the rest of the field could be in trouble.

At around the 10/1 mark, McIlroy looks a cast-iron bet to make the frame and looks an each-way steal.

At more than twice the odds, generally 22/1 is available, Matthew Fitzpatrick looks extremely tempting. Against him is a patchy record at the majors, and that he is still striving for his first professional win in America.

But his form is good - he played well in Canada - and more importantly has the game for The Country Club in Brookline.

Fitzpatrick is not the longest in the game, but that is no handicap at Brookline and he has fond memories of the track, having won the US Amateur Championship in 2013.

Brookline is not long by modern standards, but it has its own method of protection. Greens. They are small and well guarded, making approach play of huge importance. That is a staple of Fltzpatrick’s game and he looks well suited to the demands of the one of golf’s most storied course.

At a similar price to Fitzpatrick is Xander Schauffele. The American is a big-event player, and has a brilliant record at the US Open. From 2017-2021 his results are T5, T6, T3, 5th, T7. Like Fitzpatrick, Schauffele contested the 2013 US Amateur and showed up well so the course will be to his liking. His record suggests Schauffele must be included in each-way selections.

Accuracy off the tee is likely to be important - hitting it off line at USGA venues is never wise - and that is why defending champion Jon Rahm will be so attractive.

He’s not been in action for over a month, but the Spaniard is sure to be sharp and ready to defend his title. Accuracy off the tee combined with excellence in finding the short grass are a potent cocktail. If the putter, which was a little cold at the start of the year, warns up he will be appealing at around the 14/1 mark.

Following Max Homa on social media is a fun experience. This week could be a fun time to follow him at a major championship at around 40/1.

His record at the majors is not great, and he can give off an air of not being too fussed about it. But he is a mighty impressive golfer.

Homa beat a top-class field at the Wells Fargo championship in May, and has backed that up with decent performances on recent weeks.

A tough track looks right up his street, and his quality off the tee will give him a lot of chances at find tough greens from the fairway. He is a fabulous putter, and everything looks in place for Homa to contend this week.

