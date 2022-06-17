Rory McIlroy kept his US Open challenge on track on day two, as Collin Morikawa surged to the top of the leaderboard at the Country Club in Brookline.

He was well placed heading into the second round, but did not have his best game and once again his putting was an important factor in him posting a red number on Friday.

McIlroy saw a birdie attempt come up short on the first, before a huge error cost him two shots on the third.

Taking an iron off the tee left him a long way back, and he leaked his approach to the right and into the fescue. He took three shots to get the ball on the green, meaning he was staring at a triple-bogey. But he found a brilliant putt to limit the damage to two shots, and walked off the green with a semblance of a smile despite signing for a six.

McIlroy steadied the ship before taking advantage of his power to make short work of the par five eighth and make a comfortable birdie.

He gave a shot back on 10 after a poor tee shot, but a brilliant birdie putt on 12 got that back - and he gobbled up the second of the par fives - the 14th - to get himself back to level par for the day.

The work McIlroy has done with putting guru Brad Faxon is paying dividends, and he confidently drained a 12-footer on 17 to get under par for the day, and a solid par on 18 resulted in a 69 to leave him one off the lead at four-under.

At 25, Morikawa has earned a reputation as a big-tournament player and he produced some of the best golf on day two to propel himself to the top of the leaderboard. Five birdies and a bogey featured in his round of 66 to climb to five-under.

"Today was a continuation of the prep in the last week," Morikawa said "I am seeing some results and am excited for the next two days.

"The putter has been feeling good and the game is coming together from tee to green."

Defending champion Jon Rahm is in an excellent spot heading into the weekend after posting a round 67 on Friday to move him within one shot of Morikawa. He made the first eagle of his US Open career on the 14th.

Matt Fitzpatrick showed signs of frustration at times, but was able to get round in even par to remain at two-under for the tournament and well placed to contend on a course he knows so well after winning the US Amateur title in 2013.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler produced some sparkling play in his round of 67 to move firmly into the mix at three-under.

Cameron Young wrote himself into US Open history, as he made the 48th hole in one in the event’s history when acing the sixth.

