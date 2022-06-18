21:07 – Morikawa pars 2nd hole

McIlroy and Rahm both dropping shots on the long par-3 second, but no such issue for the Open champion as he slides home his par putt from seven feet. Morikawa leads the field by one.

Ad

20:53 – US Open leaderboard

U.S. Open US Open golf LIVE: McIlroy and Rahm chase Morikawa as Brookline battle heats up YESTERDAY AT 13:09

T1 Collin Morikawa -5 (20:45)

T1 Joel Dahmen -5 (3:45)

T3 Scottie Scheffler -4 (3)

T3 Jon Rahm -4 (1)

T3 Hayden Buckley -4 (20:34)

T3 Aaron Wise -4 (1)

T7 Rory McIlroy -3 (2)

T7 Sam Burns -3 (5)

T7 Beau Hossler -3 (2)

T7 Will Zalatoris -3 (9)

20:45 – Rory drops shot at 2nd hole

This is the type of day it is going to be. McIlroy doing little wrong, but just can't hold the green and then takes three more shots from the thicker grass. Ball almost dived in, but just stuck on edge of hole. Back to -3.

20:36 – Safe par for McIlroy

Just nudges the ball confidently out of the thick stuff from behind the green. Two feet away and that will do just nicely for the Northern Irishman. Big Jon Rahm thumps a fairway wood off the tee at the first and is right down the middle.

20:30 – Rory on the course

Conditions are going to have their say today. McIlroy with his second to the first from the rough. Wedge shot, but so difficult to hold the green in wind and he doesn't. Through the back. Testing chip and putt to start his day.

20:25 – US Open leaderboard

T1 Collin Morikawa -5 (20:45)

T1 Joel Dahmen -5 (20:45)

T3 Scottie Scheffler -4 (1)

T3 Jon Rahm -4 (20:34)

T3 Hayden Buckley -4 (20:34)

T3 Rory McIlroy -4 (20:23)

T3 Aaron Wise -4 (20:23)

T3 Beau Hossler -4 (20:12)

T9 Will Zalatoris -3 (6)

T9 Sam Burns -3 (3)

T9 Nick Hardy -3 (20:12)

T9 Matthew NeSmith -3 (1)

20:15 – Scheffler makes impressive start

One hole gone, one birdie for Scottie. Lovely play indeed down the first and he moves to -4, one off the pace. Such a great temperament. This wind is really starting to blow out there.

20:05 – Big boys ready to rumble

World No 1 and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler is on the course for his 3rd round. McIlroy out at 20:23 with Rahm in the penultimate group at 20:34. Scheffler with his bunker shot at the first. Fairway bunker, but he scoops that ball up and lands it on the green. Nice shot.

19:45 – De Shambles

2020 champion Bryson DeChambeau is certainly getting moving on 'moving day'. Unfortunately for him, he is heading in the wrong direction at Brookline. Began the day with a birdie, but has slipped in dropped shots at 2, 3, 5 and 7 with a double bogey on 8. He is +7 after 12.

19:35 – Leader in the clubhouse

Is American Denny McCarthy, who is +1 for the tournament after a fine round of 68 today.

19:25 – Rory happy with form

McIlroy ready for weekend action after opening rounds of 67 and 69 in Boston.

'Couldn't be any happier' - McIlroy reflects after second round of US Open

19:15 – US Open leaderboard

T1 Collin Morikawa -5 (20:45)

T1 Joel Dahmen -5 (20:45)

T3 Jon Rahm -4 (20:34)

T3 Hayden Buckley -4 (20:34)

T3 Rory McIlroy -4 (20:23)

T3 Aaron Wise -4 (20:23)

T3 Beau Hossler -4 (20:12)

T8 Scottie Scheffler -3 (20:01)

T8 Nick Hardy -3 (20:12)

T8 Patrick Rodgers -3 (19:50)

T8 Matthew NeSmith -3 (20:01)

T8 Brian Harman -3 (19:50)

19:10 – Zalatoris on the move

Will Zalatoris knows his way around a major and the US Open. He finished in a tie for sixth at Winged Foot two years ago and has made a birdie to move to -2 for his week. Well in the hunt. Or Will in the hunt.

19:00 – Jordan Spieth slots a timely birdie

Never say never. A superb two on the 11th hole from mid-range and the 2015 champion is back to +2 for the event.

18:45 – Thomas Pieters with a birdie at 1st hole

The Belgian player is the latest figure to pick out a birdie 3 at the opening par-4 and he moves -1 for the tournament, 4 strokes off the lead.

18:31 – Is anybody making a run?

Only one player out on the course is under par so far for the tournament and he has only played the opening hole. Brandon Matthews with a birdie at the 1st hole to move to -1. Jordan Spieth reaches the turn at +1 for the day, +3 for the event which sounds a long way off, but who knows where he will end the day.

18:23 – Latest US Open title odds

Jon Rahm 9/2

Rory McIlroy 9/2

Collin Morikawa 4/1

Scottie Scheffler 7/1

Aaron Wise 16/1

18:10 – Conditions bite back at Brookline

Front nine has par of 35 and a stroke average of 36.80 so far. Which suggests this is going to be a brutal test for the field. Winds, dry and hard greens is a recipe for high scoring. Which is a US Open speciality.

18:00 – Check out the break on this

Fair enough, Min Woo Lee didn't have his putter out, but you get the idea. More turn than an old carton of milk.

17:50 – DJ with an opening birdie

Start as you mean to go on. Dustin delivers a birdie on the first hole of the day to move to level par. 498 yards today, but Johnson shows his fabled length to get himself to within five strokes of the lead. Nice putt finds the cup from over 20 feet. Could be an epic Saturday in Boston.

17:38 – US Open leaderboard

T1 Collin Morikawa -5 (20:45)

T1 Joel Dahmen -5 (20:45)

T3 Jon Rahm -4 (20:34)

T3 Hayden Buckley -4 (20:34)

T3 Rory McIlroy -4 (20:23)

T3 Aaron Wise -4 (20:23)

T3 Beau Hossler -4 (20:12)

T8 Scottie Scheffler -3 (20:01)

T8 Nick Hardy -3 (20:12)

T8 Patrick Rodgers -3 (19:50)

T8 Matthew NeSmith -3 (20:01)

T8 Brian Harman -3 (19:50)

17:33 – Welcome back to Brookline

Should be a fascinating third round. It is traditionally called 'moving day' but one suspects nobody will be moving very far today with wind up and the Boston course hardening. Hanging around near the top of the leaderboard might be a more realistic plan for this 3rd round.

Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson are out among the earlier starters and get the chance to apply some pressure to the leaders, who are not out for another three hours.

- - -

Day three drama awaits

Join us from 5pm (BST) for the eagerly-anticipated third round. It should be a fascinating weekend at Brookline with so much talent chasing the season's third major.

T1 Collin Morikawa -5 (66)

T1 Joel Dahmen -5 (15)

T3 Jon Rahm -4 (67)

T3 Hayden Buckley -4 (68)

T3 Rory McIlroy -4 (69)

T3 Aaron Wise -4 (17)

T7 Scottie Scheffler -3 (67)

T7 Nick Hardy -3 (68)

T7 Patrick Rodgers -3 (68)

T7 Matthew NeSmith -3 (69)

T7 Brian Harman -3 (17)

Morikawa feeling 'great' to lead US Open

Open champion Collin Morikawa added a 66 to his opening 69 to lead on -5.

"Yesterday felt great and today I was going to do the same exact thing," he said on Sky Sports.

"Today was a continuation of all the prep I've been doing over the past week.

"The putter has been feeling really good. The game has been coming together from tee to green."

Rahm 'satisfied' with his second round at US Open as he sits behind Morikawa

Second round recap

Defending champion Jon Rahm is in an excellent spot heading into the weekend after posting a round 67 on Friday to move him within one shot of Morikawa. He made the first eagle of his US Open career on the 14th.

Rory McIlroy kept his US Open challenge on track on day two, as Collin Morikawa surged to the top of the leaderboard at the Country Club in Brookline.

McIlroy was comfortably the best player on day one, with a bogey on 18 being the only blemish on his card.

He was well placed heading into the second round, but did not have his best game and once again his putting was an important factor in him posting a red number on Friday.

At 25, Morikawa has earned a reputation as a big-tournament player and he produced some of the best golf on day two to propel himself to the top of the leaderboard. Five birdies and a bogey featured in his round of 66 to climb to five-under.

- - -

Those players have already been handed suspensions from the PGA Tour for their decision.

- - -

Refresh for latest comments

U.S. Open Mickelson four putts from 10 feet as he makes horror start at US Open YESTERDAY AT 20:12