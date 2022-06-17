14:15 – New leader in Boston

MJ Daffue of South Africa is the man with the plan so far this morning. He is -3 for his first nine holes to move to -6 for the tournament and enjoy a lead of three shots over the field. Overnight leader Adam Hadwin has dropped back to -2 after two bogeys on his first three holes on the back nine.

Welcome back to Brookline

Hello and thanks for re-joining us for the second round of the US Open 2022 at Brookline.

The second round of the US Open should supply us with plenty of drama with Rory McIlroy looking to build on a very encouraging opening round fresh off his Canadian Open triumph last week. Should be another fascinating day's play in Boston.

Round one recap

Rory McIlroy had a stunning day with the putter to finish one shot shy of first-round leader Adam Hadwin.

Hadwin shot a four-under 66 - hitting six birdies - to eke out a slight advantage over five players sat on three under. England's Callum Tarren sits alongside McIlroy, David Lingmerth of Sweden, Joel Dahmen of the USA and South Africa's M.J. Daffue on three under.

US OPEN LEADERBOARD

1 Adam Hadwin -4 18

2 Rory McIlroy -3 18

2 David Lingmerth -3 18

2 Matthys Daffue -3 18

2 Joel Dahmen -3 18

2 Callum Tarren -3 18

7 Dustin Johnson -2 18

7 Justin Rose -2 18

7 Brian Harman -2 18

7 Matthew NeSmith -2 18

7 Matt Fitzpatrick -2 18

7 Aaron Wise -2 18

7 Hayden Buckley -2 18

- - -

- - -

