Rory McIroy took his frustration out on the sand after being left in a tricky spot during the opening round of the US Open.

McIlroy had navigated his way round his opening 13 holes impressively, and sat one shot off the lead at that point.

His 14th hole was a driveable par four and McIlroy took aim, but leaked his shot to the right.

At first glance it appeared the ball had found the bunker, but unfortunately for McIlroy it stayed in the rough just above the face of the bunker.

He was left with a terrible stance, with the ball way above his feet, and he was only able to move the ball about five yards forward into another bunker.

After seeing the ball drop in the bunker, McIroy took two swipes at the sand - in what was a rare show of negative emotion.

“We don’t see that very often,” was the call from the commentary box. “It was a tough break.”

To the world No. 3’s immense credit, he splashed out of the bunker and rolled in the putt for his par.

McIlroy comes into the tournament after winning the Canadian Open last week.

