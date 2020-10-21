Women's Open will be held without fans this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the United States Golf Association (USGA) said on Wednesday.

The tournament, which is in its 75th year and is the oldest of the five women's golf majors, was previously rescheduled from June to Dec. 10-13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will be held at Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas.

"Following extensive consultation with health officials, we have decided that hosting the U.S. Women’s Open without spectators will provide the best opportunity to conduct the championship safely for all involved," said USGA Senior Managing Director John Bodenhamer.

The PGA Tour said it will allow a limited number of fans to attend next month's Houston Open, a move which concerned Phil Mickelson as the five-time major winner said he was questioning whether to compete in the event. (Reporting by Amy Tennery, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

