00:30 – Thanks for joining us

We will return for the second round and more live updates at 2pm (BST). See you then.

Ad

00:30 – US OPEN LEADERBOARD

Golf 'For a US Open it is pretty gettable' - Morikawa 3 HOURS AGO

1 Adam Hadwin -4 18

2 Rory McIlroy -3 18

2 David Lingmerth -3 18

2 Matthys Daffue -3 18

2 Joel Dahmen -3 18

2 Callum Tarren -3 18

7 Dustin Johnson -2 18

7 Justin Rose -2 18

7 Brian Harman -2 18

7 Matthew NeSmith -2 18

7 Matt Fitzpatrick -2 18

7 Aaron Wise -2 18

7 Hayden Buckley -2 18

00:24 – Hadwin finishes with round of 66

And he will lead the 122nd US Open after the 1st round. A quite superb card from the Canadian player despite just failing with a birdie attempt at 18.

00:21 – Hadwin knocks drive over 300 yards

Check out this effort on the 18th hole. A timely piece of luck.

00:15 – Justin Rose signs off for day

A par up the 9th and that is a round of 68 from the English player. Solid play all day. Two shots off the pace.

00:06 – Mickelson finishes off at plus eight

Another shot goes at the last for the six-time major winner despite a fine chip shot from the rough. He will sign for a round of 78. Looked rusty all day.

00:00 – Mickelson completing nightmarish round

Looks like it is going to be an opening 79 or 80 for Phil. A real struggle and he has clearly lacked sharpness out there.

23:56 – Fitzpatrick and DJ finish off

A bogey for Fitzpatrick at the 18th. Drops back to -2 as Johnson salvages par to join him in carding a 68. A solid return.

23:52 – Rose drops back

All sorts of trials and tribulations for Justin Rose on the 8th hole. A duffed wedge and a poor approach after a fine drive sees him forced to settle for a six on the par 5. Back to -2.

23:42 – Fitzpatrick continues surge

Very impressive on the greens from the English player. Enjoy this little beauty from the 17th hole.

23:36 – DJ moves onwards and upwards

Johnson certainly has the minerals to get the job done this week. A fine birdie at the 17th hole carries him to -2.

23:30 – US OPEN LEADERBOARD

1 Adam Hadwin -4 14

2 Rory McIlroy -3 18

2 David Lingmerth -3 18

2 Matthys Daffue -3 18

2 Joel Dahmen -3 18

2 Callum Tarren -3 18

2 Mat Fitzpatrick -3 17

2 Justin Rose -3 16

23:25 – JT opens with fine 69

Justin Thomas was out in some of the most severe winds, but constructing a round of 69 in the afternoon is impressive. He'll enjoy his supper tonight.

23:15 – Rose chips on the green to save par

Justin Rose with a lovely par save at the 6th hole after moving to -3 with 3 on the par-4 5th hole. Chipped his ball from distance on the green and knocked in the putt. That is seriously classy stuff.

23:06 – Collin Morikawa discusses opening 69 at Brookline

'For a US Open it is pretty gettable' - Morikawa

23:00 – US OPEN LEADERBOARD

1 Rory McIlroy -3 18

2 David Lingmerth -3 18

2 Matthys Daffue -3 18

2 Joel Dahmen -3 18

2 Callum Tarren -3 18

2 Matt Fitzpatrick -3 14

2 Adam Hadwin -3 12

8 Brian Harman -2 18

8 Matthew NeSmith -2 18

8 Aaron Wise -2 18

8 Hayden Buckley -2 18

8 Justin Rose -2 13

22:56 – Haddaway for Adam Hadwin

Out of the lead, but back into the lead. Stunning long-range curler from the Canadian player on 13 and he is again one clear at the summit.

22:52 – Gone with the wind

This looks more like a day out at Carnoustie. The summer winds of Boston can wreck a card. Should be a fun few days if the weather starts to impact.

22:48 – Adam drops out of outright lead

Adam Hadwin joins another six players on -3. Has been the theme of the day with nobody quite able to give the others the slip. Too many visits to the thicker grass on the 12th forces the Canadian to settle for a bogey.

22:43 – Rose remains in the hunt

Talking about in-form European players, Justin Rose is well in the conversation. Fabulous up and down from Justin at the fourth hole to remain at -2 for his opening round.

22:39 – Thomas with classic game management

Can't win it on the first day, but you can certainly lose it. Justin Thomas would happily take a 69 for his 1st round. Two solid putts on the 15th from distance.

22:33 – First round winding down in Boston

25 players under par at the moment from this 1st round as the afternoon shadows begin to descend.

22:30 – JT shows true class control

A 221-yard shot from Justin Thomas on the long par-4 15th hole. Has utterly nailed that one. Chance of a birdie from 18 feet on the second hardest hole on the course.

22:19 – US OPEN LEADERBOARD

1 Adam Hadwin -4 10

2 Rory McIlroy -3 18

2 David Lingmerth -3 18

2 Joel Dahmen -3 18

2 Callum Tarren -3 18

2 Matt Fitzpatrick -3 12

7 Brian Harman -2 18

7 Matthew NeSmith -2 18

7 Aaron Wise -2 18

7 Hayden Buckley -2 18

7 Matthys Daffue -2 16

7 Justin Thomas -2 13

7 Justin Rose -2 11

22:09 – Fitz back in the mix

The best way to recover from a dropped shot is to conjure up a birdie on the next hole. Look at this from Fitzpatrick on the 12th hole. Was in a spot of bother, but tickled that down the slope and into the hole. Back to -3.

22:04 – Worst t-shirt of the week contender?

If you thought Rory's effort was debatable earlier today, check out this little number. Spieth finished with a 72, but his fans are out and about Brookline.

22:00 – Mickelson finally makes birdie

First of a forgettable day for Phil at the par-3 11th hole. Moves to +5 for the 1st round.

21:56 – Adam Hadwin takes outright lead

The Canadian player made bogey on the 3rd hole, but has produced birdies on 4, 5, 7, 8 and 9 to move clear of the field by one stroke. Nine holes left of this first round at Brookline.

21:48 – US Open leaderboard

1 Rory McIlroy -3 18

2 David Lingmerth -3 18

2 Joel Dahmen -3 18

2 Callum Tarren -3 18

2 Adam Hadwin -3 8

6 Brian Harman -2 18

6 Matthew NeSmith -2 18

6 Aaron Wise -2 18

6 Hayden Buckley -2 18

6 Matthys Daffue -2 13

6 Matt Fitzpatrick -2 11

6 Webb Simpson -2 10

6 Justin Rose -2 9

21:44 – Fitzpatrick drops back

Fitzpatrick falters with a bogey at the par-3 11th hole. Dodgy pitch and he can't can the par saver. Back to -2. Disappointing.

21:40 – A four-putt from Mickelson

When it is not your day..Phil is toiling badly on his birthday. Just can't get it going out there today.

21:25 – A Matt finish from Fitzpatrick

Matt Fitzpatrick joins the party at -3 with a birdie on 9. Classy tee shot from 200 yards to four feet is followed by a solid par at the 10th hole.

Two Englishmen and one Northern Irishman share the lead in Boston.

21:15 – And in it goes..

Brilliant chip-in from former champion Webb Simpson to move to -2.

21:11 – Rose does a 'Leonard' on 17th hole

What a brilliant long putt by Justin Rose from distance on the 17th hole. Memories of Justin Leonard back in 1999 right there during the Ryder Cup. Rose moves to -1 on his front nine.

21:09 – US Open leaderboard

1 Rory McIlroy -3 18

2 David Lingmerth -3 18

2 Joel Dahmen -3 18

2 Callum Tarren -3 18

5 Brian Harman -2 18

5 Matthew NeSmith -2 18

5 Aaron Wise -2 18

5 Hayden Buckley -2 18

5 Webb Simpson -2 8

5 Seamus Power -2 8

5 Matthew Fitzpatrick -2 8

5 Austin Greaser -2 8

13 Adam Scott -1 18

13 Beau Hossler -1 18

13 Patrick Rodgers -1 18

13 Max Homa -1 18

13 Jon Rahm -1 18

13 Will Zalatoris -1 18

13 Collin Morikawa -1 18

13 James Piot -1 18

13 Matthys Daffue -1 11

13 Justin Thomas -1 9

13 Viktor Hovland -1 9

13 Dustin Johnson -1 8

13 Min Woo Lee -1 8

13 Adam Hadwin -1 6

13 Kyoung-Hoon Lee-1 6

13 Harris English -1 5

21:04 – Dustin on the move

Brilliant birdie on the 8th for DJ. Showing his length on the par-5 and he is -1 for his round.

20:55 – Mickelson misery continues

Another three-putt from Mickelson on the 6th. He drops to +5 in only six holes. What a miserable opening round.

20:52 – Steady JT at the turn

We saw his major class at the US PGA Championship and we are seeing it again today. Almost a birdie to reach -2 at the turn after arrowing his approach through trees, but another par on the ninth. He is two behind the leaders.

20:45 – Greaser providing solitary challenge

Amateur Austin Greaser is the only man providing a challenge to the morning leaders at the moment. He is one off the pace at the seventh hole of his first round on the back nine.

20:35 – Rahm has 'good feeling' after opening 69

Defending champion Jon Rahm was happy with his lot after slotting a long birdie putt at the 18th hole.

“Seeing the birdie on 18, that is always going to change the energy after the round," he said.

“The wind picked up and it was a bit of a struggle. So to finish with the birdie is really good.

“It is a good way start. I did not see anything go in all day, so to see it curl in after a wayward tee shot was a little lucky.

“It is a good feeling to finish like that.

“It got a little difficult and I hit a lot of bad iron shots, so to finish like that is good."

20:30 – Mickelson falls further behind

Another bogey at the fifth hole for Lefty as he drops to +3. Three putts from distance sums up his struggles. Really has to arrest this slide otherwise he won't be around for the weekend.

20:25 – US Open leaderboard

1 Rory McIlroy -3 18

2 David Lingmerth -3 18

2 Joel Dahmen -3 18

2 Callum Tarren -3 18

5 Brian Harman -2 18

5 Matthew NeSmith -2 18

5 Aaron Wise -2 18

5 Hayden Buckley -2 18

5 Austin Greaser -2 5

20:14 – Justin Rose in the mix

The 2013 US Open winner moves to -1 with a superb third birdie in five holes at the 14th hole, his outward nine today.

20:03 – Wind picking up as Thomas hits back

Justin Thomas holes a stunning 25 footer for birdie at the par three 6th hole. He is back to level par.

19:52 – Rose almost picks out ace at 11th hole

19:40 – US Open leaderboard

1 Rory McIlroy -3 18

2 David Lingmerth -3 18

2 Joel Dahmen -3 18

2 Callum Tarren -3 18

2 Kevin Na -3 5

6 Brian Harman -2 18

6 Matthew NeSmith -2 18

6 Aaron Wise -2 18

6 Hayden Buckley -2 18

6 Matthys Daffue -2 6

6 Austin Greaser -2 3

19:34 – Mickelson continues slump

Another dropped shot for Mickelson at the third sees the six-time major champion drop to +2. Poor start for him.

19:25 – Johnson with a birdie

Big DJ picks up a birdie on the third hole after dropping one at the second. Back to level par for the 2016 US Open champion.

19:15 – McIlroy finds his happy place

All sounding very positive for Rory McIlroy after grabbing a share of the clubhouse lead with a lovely 67 on day one.

”Overall, it was a good day," he told NBC. "I hit the ball pretty well and it’s a good start to the tournament.

“I am playing good golf, I am in a good headspace mentally.

"The US Open is about staying patient and not letting the course and conditions get the better of you.”

19:07 – Mickelson drops a shot at 1st hole

Not what he was looking for. Perfect drive, but poor second shot and was always toiling as a shortish putt fails to drop. Overcooks his second shot at the second. Tricky chip back from the rough.

19:05 – Local knowledge?

Look at this little chip for birdie at the 8th by Joel Dahmen, who is going to join McIlroy, Lingmerth and Tarren on minus three and a share of the lead. A fine round of 67.

19:00 – US Open leaderboard

1 Rory McIlroy -3 18

2 David Lingmerth -3 18

2 Callum Tarren -3 18

4 Brian Harman -2 18

4 Matthew NeSmith -2 18

4 Aaron Wise -2 18

4 Hayden Buckley -2 18

4 Joel Dahmen -2 16

4 Matthys Daffue -2 4

18:57 – Lefty leaks one left

Well, that is an early error from Mickelson. Perfect opening drive, but second effort gets caught in the wind. Needing some magic with the short game to salvage a par at the opening hole.

18:47 – Mickelson gets moving

A warm response for Mickelson. Fairly thumps the ball with proper intent. On the fairway and that is lovely opening drive for the former world No 1 as Shane Lowry and Louis Oosthuizen miss the short stuff. Rough not too heavy thankfully.

18:45 – DJ making his presence felt

Big Dustin with two solid blows at his opening hole, the 1st hole. Safely onto the green before fellow LIV golfer Phil Mickelson gets moving. Lefty tees up his ball and is ready to roll.

18:41 – World No 1 Scottie Scheffler gets going

Masters champion Scottie is off and running in his afternoon round. A remarkable run of form from him this year.

18:30 – Brookline yet to bare its teeth

18 players under par at the moment. Fairly benign conditions for the start of a US Open. Should get firmer, faster and probably breezier as the week progresses.

18:15 – US Open leaderboard

1 Rory McIlroy -3 18

2 David Lingmerth -3 18

2 Callum Tarren -3 18

4 Matthew NeSmith -2 18

4 Hayden Buckley -2 18

4 Brian Harman -2 17

4 Joel Dahmen -2 15

8 Adam Scott -1 18

8 Patrick Rodgers -1 18

8 Max Homa -1 18

8 Jon Rahm -1 18

8 Collin Morikawa -1 18

8 James Piot -1 18

8 Will Zalatoris -1 17

8 Aaron Wise -1 16

8 Beau Hossler -1 15

8 Matthys Daffue -1 1

18:08 – McIlroy drops one at the 9th hole

No rescue job this time. Sensible flop shot out of thick rough, but no par-saving putt from 18 foot or so. A round of 67 from Rory and a share of the lead before the afternoon wave get going.

18:00 – Rory facing problems at last

McIlroy needing an up and down at the 9th hole to remain at -4 and in the outright lead.

17:45 – McIlroy hits the front at Brookline

Another hole, another birdie for Rory, whose putter is hotter than the Boston weather. Really quite something here. A par on the 9th hole should finish off a wonderful day's work for the Northern Irishman, but who is betting against a birdie to get him to -5?

17:41 – US Open leaderboard

1 Callum Tarren -3 18

2 David Lingmerth -3 17

2 Rory McIlroy -3 16

4 Matthew NeSmith -2 18

4 Hayden Buckley -2 18

4 Aaron Wise -2 15

7 Patrick Rodgers -1 18

7 Jon Rahm -1 18

7 Collin Morikawa -1 18

7 James Piot -1 18

7 Brian Harman -1 16

7 Joaquin Niemann -1 16

17:28 – Morikawa with a duffed chip as Rahm slots birdie

Happens to the best of them. Even the Open champion. Empties his third effort into a bunker on the final hole, but atones with a superb bunker shot. Should see him sign for a 69 and in it goes. Rahm comes up with a terrific closing birdie from distance to join Morikawa on -1 for his round. James Piot cards a 69. This group all concluding on 69. That is a solid day's work.

17:15 – McIlroy moves into share of lead

The putter is working to perfection. Another plus 20 footer rolls straight down the 7th green and clambers into the hole. He joins Callum Tarren and David Lingmerth on -3. Two more pars would do nicely and see him open with a 67. Almost like he expected that to drop there. Amazing the difference a few putts of confidence make.

17:10 – A spot of McIlroy magic

17:10 – This was like something a vintage Seve might come up with. Never say never.

17:01 – Tarren tops the leaderboard

A round of 67 from unheralded Englishman Callum Tarren, the world No. 445, sees him safely into the clubhouse as leader. Not only Rory and big Jon leading the European charge.

16:55 – Latest US Open leaderboard

1 Callum Tarren -3 17

2 David Lingmerth -3 15

3 Hayden Buckley -2 17

3 Matthew NeSmith -2 16

3 Collin Morikawa -2 15

3 Rory McIlroy -2 14

3 Joaquin Niemann -2 13

3 Stewart Hagestad -2 12

9 James Piot -1 15

9 Max Homa -1 14

9 Brian Harman -1 13

9 Aaron Wise -1 13

16:50 – Rahm threatens to blow his top

Big Jon looking a bit grumpy in defending his title. He is back to level par for the day after dropping a shot at the 15th hole. Outside chance of birdie on 16th hole, but just short of pace. Three more holes for the Spaniard to negotiate in a frustrating sort of opening round.

16:46 – McIlroy saves the day (again)

That is brilliant from McIlroy. His clutch putts have been right at it today. Got the line right and let his putter do the talking to ensure his card remains without any blemishes. Three more holes of his 1st round remaining and needs three pars for an opening 68. Bit colder and windier out there so such an outcome would be no bad thing.

16:41 – Rory on the dance floor

Nice mid-range bunker shot from Rory, but he is faced with another 15 footer back to save par on a 5th hole that is drivable. Well out from McIlroy, but this will leave a bitter taste if he cards his first bogey of the day.

16:35 – McIlroy goes for green on fifth

315 yards is enough to prompt risk and reward on the par-4 5th hole. Rory decides to go for the risk and empties his drive with three wood right. Right into a bunker. Hopeless lie with ball just outside of bunker and feet in it. Goes for chip and knocks it a few yards into another bunker. Not good news for Rory here.

16:30 – Latest US Open leaderboard

1 Stewart Hagestad -3 11

2 Matthew NeSmith -2 15

2 Collin Morikawa -2 14

2 David Lingmerth -2 13

2 Rory McIlroy -2 12

2 Adam Schenk -2 11

2 Joaquin Niemann -2 11

8 Hayden Buckley -1 15

8 Jon Rahm -1 14

8 Samuel Bennett -1 14

8 James Piot -1 14

8 Daniel Berger -1 12

8 Aaron Wise -1 12

8 Joseph Bramlett -1 9

8 Beau Hossler -1 8

8 Joel Dahmen -1 8

16:25 – Spieth enjoys relative period of calm

You could do worse than follow Jordan Spieth today. You certainly don't know what you are going to get from Air Jordan out there. The three-time major winner endured five bogeys, three birdies and two pars in his first 10 holes. Three pars bring a sense of calm to his day, but he remains at plus two.

16:15 – Rory's 'Battle of Brookline' garb

Just in case you are wondering why Rory's shirt resembles the 1999 US Ryder Cup dress sense, here is Justin Leonard after holing that famous putt to claim the trophy for Ben Crenshaw's team on the final day at Brookline.

15:56 – McIlroy lips out for share of lead

13 footer from Rory on the par-4 3rd, but just lips out at pace. Had the right line, but too much juice. He remains one off the pace at the top of the leaderboard.

15:46 – Faldo wary of daunting greens

Six-time major winner Sir Nick Faldo has been offering his thoughts on the greens and particularly the slope on them around Brookline.

15:38 – McIlroy with superb par save

Looked like a first dropped shot of the day for Rory on the par-3 2nd hole, but he cans a putt from 20 foot like it is a tap-in. The four-time major winner is looking utterly majestic at the moment. All smiles and little wonder.

15:34 – Latest US Open leaderboard

1 Matthew NeSmith -3 12

2 Collin Morikawa -3 11

3 David Lingmerth -2 11

3 Rory McIlroy -2 10

3 Joaquin Niemann -2 8

3 Stewart Hagestad -2 7

7 Hayden Buckley -1 12

7 Jon Rahm -1 11

7 Max Homa -1 10

7 Victor Perez -1 10

7 Stewart Cink -1 7

15:24 – Where is big Jon Rahm?

You might well ask that question and you would have every right to. Well, the defending champion is sitting at one under. Handily placed, two shots off the lead. Three birdies and two bogeys so far for big Jon. Two pars to start his back nine. Wonder if he would accept a round of 69 today?

15:11 – Latest US Open leaderboard

1 Matthew NeSmith -3 11

2 Collin Morikawa -3 9

3 David Lingmerth -2 9

3 Victor Perez -2 9

3 Max Homa -2 8

3 Sebastian Munoz -2 7

7 Hayden Buckley -1 12

7 Patrick Rodgers -1 11

7 Wil Besseling -1 10

7 Jon Rahm -1 9

7 Rory McIlroy -1 8

7 Billy Horschel -1 8

7 Stewart Hagestad -1 6

15:07 – McIlroy shirt invokes memories of 1999

This Rory top brings back memories of the one donned by the US Ryder Cup side during their infamous victory at the 'Battle of Brookline' 23 years ago. A lot going on there.

Rory McIlroy during the first round at Brookline. Image credit: Eurosport

15:04 – McIlroy with classy birdie on the 18th

Brilliant from Rory. Really is. Solid approach shot and finds the heart of the hole with the putt. Probably 15 foot or so, but didn't look like veering away from the target. He is out in 33 shots. Moves to minus two, one shot off the lead with his back nine to come. 11 players under par at the moment.

15:00 – Morikawa moves into share of lead

This course looks make for Collin Morikawa and his radar iron play. The Open champion with a superb birdie on the 9th hole.

14:58 – McIlroy shows iron skills on 18th hole

A lovely shot from Rory at the 18th hole. Controlled approach shot from 149 yards and has a birdie putt from around 18 feet to complete his first nine holes in 33 blows. Which is -2 in old money.

14:50 – First birdie of day for Rory

McIlroy heading up the 18th hole on one under after draining a 20-foot putt on the par-3 16th hole. Could have been another birdie on the 17th hole, but an eight footer narrowly eludes him. Decent progress as he looks to complete his first nine in style.

14:40 – Latest US Open leaderboard

1 Matthew NeSmith -2 9

2 Collin Morikawa -2 7

2 Russell Henley -2 5

4 Patrick Rodgers -1 9

4 Travis Vick -1 9

4 Wil Besseling -1 8

4 David Lingmerth -1 8

4 Rory McIlroy -1 7

4 Max Homa -1 7

4 Jon Rahm -1 7

4 Victor Perez -1 7

4 Brian Harman -1 5

4 Sebastian Munoz -1 5

14:33 – Lefty's swing through the decades

Ever wonder what Phil Mickelson's swing looked like 30 years ago? Take a look here.

Mickelson bids to claim the only major to elude him when he tees off at around 18:47pm (BST) tonight after turning 52 today. Time flies when you are having fun.

14:23 – Birdie for Spieth amid early travails

A lovely Spieth wedge shot at the 7th hole lands about five feet from the hole. In goes the putt for a second birdie of the day. The only problem being he has also marked his card with four bogeys. Jordan already with work to do at plus two on the front nine.

14:20 – Welcome to Brookline for the 122nd US Open

McIlroy level par through his first six holes of the day. Fresh from lifting the Canadian Open last week, the Northern Irishman began his day from the 10th tee and is plodding along nicely. Lovely morning around the Boston course. Real chance for the early starters, including defending champion Jon Rahm and Open holder Collin Morikawa, to make some progress.

- - -

The first round of the US Open is underway with Rory McIlroy hitting the course looking to defend his title from last year.

Those players have already been handed suspensions from the PGA Tour for their decision.

- - -

Refresh for latest comments

U.S. Open Mickelson four putts from 10 feet as he makes horror start at US Open 4 HOURS AGO