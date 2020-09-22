Davis joined the USGA in 1990, was named executive director in 2011 and chief executive in 2016 when he became responsible for managing the association's day-to-day operations.

"Leading the USGA has been such an honor, and I'm grateful for the many wonderful years I have had with this great organization," Davis, 55, said in a news release.

"While I am excited for my next chapter, my work here is not done, and I look forward to furthering our mission to better the game over the next 15 months."

In his remaining time in the job, Davis said he will, among other things, help lead the USGA through the challenges of COVID-19 and support his successor to ensure a smooth transition.

Davis will be part of the process in the search for his successor, who the USGA hopes to have in place prior to the July 17-20 U.S. Open, its flagship event, at Torrey Pines. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Ken Ferris)

