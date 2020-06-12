Golf

Varner not getting ahead of himself despite blistering start at Colonial

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

June 11 (Reuters) - Harold Varner III said he is taking it one hole at a time after firing a first round seven-under-par 63 to grab a share of the lead at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth on Thursday.

The 29-year-old American's bogey-free round is a boost to his hopes of capturing a maiden PGA Tour victory but he said he is staying focused on the present.

"If I'm thinking about winning a golf tournament right now, I've probably lost it," he told reporters.

Golf

Rejuvenated Rose shows no rust in PGA Tour return at Colonial

5 HOURS AGO

Varner is one of only a handful of black players on the PGA Tour and has been in discussions with commissioner Jay Monahan about how to make the pro game more diverse in light of widespread protest against racial inequality.

He said that while he wants to help foster change in the sport he loves, he knows the best way to elevate his voice is to do what he does best - hit the ball like he did on Thursday.

"The reason I have a platform is because I'm really good at golf," he said.

"I just need to focus on that."

The PGA Tour observed a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. CT (1345 GMT) in honor of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody after being pinned to the ground by a white Minneapolis officer last month for eight minutes and 46 seconds.

Varner, who went out in the afternoon, said he caught the moment on a TV at the gym before his round.

"I thought it was pretty cool," he said.

The Charles Schwab Challenge is the first PGA Tour event since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the tour to suspend play in mid-March and is being played without fans in attendance, which he said could work in his favor.

"I think it's going to help me because I'm going to focus a little bit more," he said, adding he appreciated hearing fans assembled on a nearby rooftop cheer him when he was playing a hole on the back nine.

"I feed off of that, but I don't know if it always helps my golf game." (Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Golf

Players miss adrenaline rush at fan-free Colonial

6 HOURS AGO
Golf

PGA Tour makes subdued return with moment of silence

11 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Golf
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Golf

Rejuvenated Rose shows no rust in PGA Tour return at Colonial

5 HOURS AGO
Golf

Players miss adrenaline rush at fan-free Colonial

6 HOURS AGO
Golf

PGA Tour makes subdued return with moment of silence

11 HOURS AGO
Golf

Villegas playing with heavy heart after daughter diagnosed with tumours

A DAY AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Golf

Harry Kane fails at 'socially-distant' putting world record, but Paul McGinley smashes it

00:00:45
Play Icon
Play Icon
Golf

Can we have our ball back please? - Group of mongoose cause chaos on golf course

00:00:36
Play Icon
Play Icon
Golf

Tiger Woods targeting Tokyo Olympics

00:00:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Golf

Tiger Woods tells GolfTV: 'Practice revolves around my kids - it has changed a lot'

00:01:29
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to beat Chelsea to Havertz signing – Euro Papers

14 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Goals galore as Real Madrid continue training ahead of first game back

YESTERDAY AT 14:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Newcastle lead race for Philippe Coutinho – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:30
Play Icon
Football

Soccer-Vietnam at the Asian Cup

29/12/2018 AT 09:00
Football

Marcelo signs Real Madrid contract extension

13/09/2017 AT 12:03
Horse Racing

Churchill and Order Of St George head stellar line-up at Longines Irish Champions Weekend

08/09/2017 AT 20:14
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

09/06/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

06/06/2020 AT 19:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

What If...? | Ronnie O'Sullivan

17/03/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
US Open

Keys demolishes Vandeweghe to set up final showdown with Stephens

08/09/2017 AT 01:49
US Open

Order of play, Day 12 – Nadal faces Del Potro in semi-final showdown

07/09/2017 AT 20:10
Premier League

Guardiola wants long-term future as City manager

28/07/2017 AT 08:13
View more

What's On

Previous articleRejuvenated Rose shows no rust in PGA Tour return at Colonial
Next articleNFL pledges $250M for social-justice causes