Padraig Harrington played himself into contention in the Senior Open, but was not happy with how he approached the event mentally.

The three-time major winner has tiptoed over the age of 50, meaning he is now eligible for senior events.

Ad

He showed his class by winning the US Senior Open earlier in the year, and is looking to back that up at Gleneagles.

Golf 'It’s crazy at the moment' - Els says LIV is not real golf but feels it has role to play 2 HOURS AGO

Harrington carded a 66 in fiery conditions, which he said was built on the good work of his putter.

He will look to be more aggressive on Friday, and will also attempt to change his mental approach.

"I was very tentative,” Harrington said. “I putted well and my putter saved me most of the day. I was just tentative with my iron shots particularly.

“I should have been a bit more aggressive into the greens.”

First Round Leaderboard

T1. Stephen Ames, six-under

T1. Glen Day, six-under

T3. Paul Broadhurst, five-under

T3. Jerry Kelly, five-under

T3. Kent Jones, five-under

T3. Darren Clarke, five-under

T7. Simon Khan, four-under

T7. Scott Parel, four-under

T7. Padraig Harrington, four-under

T7. Miguel Angel Martin, four-under

T7. Dicky Pride, four-under

T7. Thongchai Jaidee, four-under

T7. Ernie Els, four-under

Harrington is famed for his work ethic, but he claims the problem he had on Thursday would not be solved by hitting balls on the range.

“I thought I was very poor today mentally,” Harrington said. “I ain't going to find that on the range.

“Doesn't matter what I do if I go down there, I cannot create the same competition on that range - a flat, big field - as I can on the golf course.

"I'll think about it. Maybe do a bit of visualisation and just come out tomorrow and hope I have a better day in that sense. I'm not finding that on the range anymore.

"I was playing with Monty (Colin Montgomerie) this week and he was great. You prepare for Sunday and not Thursday. And I always used to prepare for Thursday and sometimes I would be burnt out by Sunday."

Harrington finds himself two adrift of leaders Glen Day and Stephen Ames, while Darren Clark is at five-under.

3M Open Matsuyama hits three balls in the water on same hole 2 HOURS AGO