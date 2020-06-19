Watney tests positive for COVID-19, withdraws from PGA Tour event

June 19 (Reuters) - American golfer Nick Watney withdrew from the RBC Heritage in South Carolina ahead of the second round on Friday after he tested positive for COVID-19, the PGA Tour said.
Watney, who traveled privately to Hilton Head Island for the tournament and was not on the PGA Tour-provided charter flight, is the first member of the circuit to test positive for the novel coronavirus. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Sandra Maler)
