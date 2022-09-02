Matthew Wolff wrote his name into the history books with the first hole-in-one in LIV Golf history.

Taking aim on the second hole on the Oaks Course in Boston, his fourth, Wolff’s tee shot was greeted by wolf howls from a boisterous gallery.

The noise got even louder a short while later, as Wolff’s ball pitched on the green and jumped into the hole for an ace.

Cue high fives with playing partners and fans as Wolff moved himself under-par for the event.

It is the fourth LIV event and well aware of the feat, Wolff said: “That’s the first one. It won’t be the last.”

Minutes after Wolff had dunked the ball for an ace, new LIV recruit and current world No. 2 Cameron Smith saw a shot crash straight into the pin and unlike Wolff’s shot, it ricocheted off the green.

While Wolff did not need his putter, Smith did and it is one of the best in golf as he proved by rolling in the putt for a birdie.

Early in the round, Smith was among the leaders at the Oaks Course in Boston.

