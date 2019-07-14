Wiesberger wins Scottish Open in playoff over Hebert

After sinking a clutch six-foot par putt at the final hole of regulation to force the playoff, Wiesberger clinched victory at the same par-four 18th with another par at the Renaissance Club.

Frenchman Hebert, without a European Tour victory, came close to pulling off a stunning upset when he surged from seven strokes behind in the final round, shooting nine-under-par 62.

But his nerves betrayed him in the playoff as he three-putted twice, the second occasion proving the nail in the coffin.

Though he fell short, Hebert earned a consolation prize of a spot in the British Open which starts at Royal Portrush on Thursday.

Wiesberger was already exempt for the final major of the year.

The Austrian shot a closing 69 to match Hebert at 22-under 262, two strokes clear of Frenchman Romain Langasque. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; editing by Clare Fallon)