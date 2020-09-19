Windy and cool conditions were expected to ease up by the time Patrick Reed and Bryson DeChambeau teed off but the firm and notoriously challenging greens in Mamaroneck, New York, looked sure to be a significant factor once again.

Reed leads on four-under par 136, after harnessing his stellar short game to seize the halfway lead on Friday. DeChambeau is one stroke back from the former Masters winner.

The U.S. Open, which was pushed back from June to Sept. 17-20 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, is being played without fans out of health and safety concerns. (Reporting by Amy Tennery Editing by Ian Chadband)

