The 21-year-old, who also had four birdies in his bogey-free round, needed a birdie-birdie finish to card a 59 but could only manage par on the 17th and 18th holes. Only 12 players have shot sub-60 rounds in PGA Tour history.

Wolff headed to the clubhouse 18-under par for the tournament and two strokes clear of Canadian Adam Hadwin (62) and South Korean Kim Si-woo (63).

Three players were tied for fourth at 15-under par amid ideal scoring conditions at TPC Summerlin.

Wolff, who is gunning for his second win on the PGA Tour since turning professional last year, announced himself as a force in the golf world when he finished in a tie for fourth at the PGA Championship in August, his first major appearance.

He followed that with a second-place finish at the U.S. Open last month.

