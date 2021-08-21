Two-times major winner Anna Nordqvist of Sweden shares the lead at the women's British Open with Nanna Koerstz Madsen of Demark after an eventful third round at Carnoustie in Scotland.

34-year-old Nordqvist hit the best round of the week with seven birdies as a seven-under 65 saw her move from minus two to nine under with Koerstz Madsen enjoying a fine 68 to join her fellow Scandinavian in a share of a lead that exchanged hands several times in the drizzle of Scotland's east coast.

Golf Hall moves into share of lead at Carnoustie 20 HOURS AGO

“I felt like I hit the ball really, really well last week in the hard wind at Dumbarnie in the Scottish Open,” said former PGA and Evian Championship holder Nordqvist after warming up for Carnoustie by finishing T12 last week.

So it’s started to feel like it's come together. I feel like the last few weeks have been solid. I just haven't made as many putts or scored as well as I played.

"My caddie just told me to keep patient. In links golf you test your patience and I feel like I've had a great attitude this week.

“You just never know when your hard work is going to pay off. You've got to keep plugging along and putting yourself in positions and all I can do tomorrow is go out there and try to shoot the best round that I can."

The story of the day saw 21-year-old Scottish amateur Louise Duncan continue her forward momentum as a birdie at the 18th hole saw her card a 68 to move to seven under, two behind the leading duo.

"It was probably the most fun I've had all week," said Duncan, who is playing in her first major courtesy of winning the women's Amateur Championship in June.

"To get the putter rolling and hole some nice putts, I couldn't have asked for more.

"I was shaking on the putt on the 18th, I felt on 17 my putt should have gone in so I thought I deserved a putt. I was extremely happy to get it in."

Joint overnight leader Georgia Hall of England – the 2018 champion at Royal Lytham – signed for a 73 to fall back to six under but is well in the hunt alongside world number one Nelly Korda, whose two-under round of 70 leaves her three off the pace before Sunday.

But American Mina Harigae – who held the overnight lead with Hall on seven under – endured a day to forget as she recorded a 76 to fall back to minus three.

Third-round leaderboard

-9 A Nordqvist (Swe), N Koerstz Madsen (Den)

-8 L Salas (US)

-7 S Nuutinen (Fin), L Duncan* (Sco), M Sagstrom (Swe), L Thompson (US)

-6 N Korda (US), Y Noh (US), G Hall (Eng)

-5 L Maguire (Ire)

* denotes amateur

For the latest news and sharpest analysis on golf, visit GolfDigest.com

Golf 'Stay aggressive' – World number one Korda grabs share of lead at Carnoustie YESTERDAY AT 18:56