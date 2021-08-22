Anna Nordqvist claimed her third major title at the women's British Open on Sunday as a closing round of 69 saw the Swedish player finish on 12 under at Carnoustie, one stroke clear of the chasing pack.

Nanna Koerstz Madsen of Denmark had shared the lead with her fellow Scandinavian on the 72nd hole, but ended up running up a double bogey six to drop to 10 under and a share of fifth alongside Minjee Lee of Australia.

Madsen pushed her second shot into the bunker and took another four shots as she signed for a 71 with Nordqvist narrowly failing to hole a 25-foot birdie putt for victory.

She tapped in for par moments later before taking the acclaim of the 8,000 fans at the Scottish links on Scotland's east coast.

"I've been waiting for this for a while," she said having last lifted a trophy when she claimed her second major at the Evian Championship in September 2017.

I haven't won one in a couple of years. There have been a lot of downs since then, which makes it even sweeter.

"I'm so happy to be here. My husband lives 20 minutes away from here and this place is truly special.

"I love the fans being back and I've loved the atmosphere."

Nordqvist, 34, won the PGA Championship in 2009 and the Evian Championship in 2017. She also takes her place in Europe's Solheim Cup team in Ohio next month for a seventh straight time.

Having hit a blistering 65 on Saturday to move into a share of the lead after the third round with Madsen, Nordqvist went out in three under 33 on a taut final day.

She had one blip in suffering a bogey on the par-5 12th hole, but made it back with a birdie on the par-5 14th before compiling four pars to finish one stroke ahead of compatriot Madelene Sagstrom (68), England's 2018 Open champion Georgia Hall (67) and America's Lizette Salas (69).

21-year-old Scottish amateur Louise Duncan picked up the Smyth Salver for the leading amateur as a closing 72 saw her finish T10 on seven under with the best week of her fledgling career warmly applauded by the galleries in her home country.

