America's world number one Nelly Korda cashed in her chips in relatively benign conditions at the women's British Open at Carnoustie to grab a share of the lead on five under courtesy of a first-round 67.

The 24-year-old women's PGA holder and Olympic champion enjoyed eight birdies and three bogeys on a largely windless day on Scotland's east coast to ensure a share of the clubhouse lead alongside Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom and Kim Sei-young of South Korea.

“I was able to stay aggressive all day and took advantage of my opportunities,” said 23-year-old Korda

I try to take the mindset that every day is a new day, never mind what my ranking is. Everyone comes into a big tournament like this prepared and wanting to do well.

"I’m no different. And that’s how I approach every event.

"You strive to be in the position of the favourite to win.

"It feels good but you know you have a target on your back. I take it as a positive and see how it goes.

"I am a little tired after the Olympics, but I will still give it my all these next few days. I will go home next week and sleep in my bed for the first time in six weeks so that'll be nice."

21-year-old Scottish amateur Louise Duncan is one stroke behind on minus four courtesy of an opening 68 with England's 2018 Open champion Georgia Hall on the same mark after she bogeyed the 18th to sign for a 68.

“I was happy to get it off the first and find the fairway..but I played steady all the way round, putted well and hit the ball really nice," said Duncan.

"It’s a bit surreal really, to be playing with the best players in the world and some really big names. It’s all a bit mad.

“I don’t really know how I managed to keep (my nerves) under control. I just tried to find the clubface really.”

Defending champion Sophia Popov carded an opening round of 72 to lie five strokes behind.

First-round leaderboard

-5 N Korda (US), M Sagstrom (Swe), SY Kim (Kor)

-4 A Lee (US), G Hall (Eng), L Duncan* (Sco), Y Saso (Phi)

-3 L Thompson (US), C Ciganda (Spn), L Salas (US)

* denotes amateur

