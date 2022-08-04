Hinaki Shibuno produced a blistering round to take the lead at the Women’s Open, with sisters Jessica and Nelly Korda giving chase.

Muirfield was playing host to the Women’s Open for the first time and with blustery winds, it was a tough test for the players.

Shibuno had the best of the conditions, dodging the early rain and getting in before the wind picked up, and she took advantage to sign for a 65 to sit at six-under.

With no professional women’s strokeplay event having taken place at Muirfield, the course record was up for grabs and it changed hands on a couple of occasions.

Louise Duncan was in the first group out on the course and last year’s leading amateur in the event set the mark with an impressive round of 67.

“It was worth the 4.30 alarm!” Duncan said. “I wouldn't be happy if it wasn't worth it.

“I'm glad it's over with and I played well. I didn't take it too seriously this morning. I just went out and enjoyed my warm-up.”

Shibuno bettered Duncan’s round of four-under later in the morning, as she cruised round in 65.

Jessica Korda shrugged off the loss of her clothes to ease into contention with a round of 66 to sit at five-under, with the highlight being an eagle on 17.

First Round Leaderboard

1. Hinaki Shibuno, six-under

2. Jessica Korda, five-under

T3. Louise Duncan, four-under

T3. Gaby Lopez, four-under

T5. Maja Stark, three-under

T5. In Jee Chun, three-under

T5. Celine Boutier, three-under

T5. Minjee Lee, three-under

T5. Jodi Ewart Shadoff, three-under

Nelly Korda had an eagle on the card, and got to three-under at one stage after the brilliance with the long iron and the putter on five.

She gave those shots back at eight, 13 and 15, but a comfortable birdie on 17 moved her into red numbers at one-under. It was a mixed bag from the American and she will look to be far more polished in her play on Friday.

“It was nice to end the round on a really good par save,” Nelly Korda said. “I was hitting it good, but got some unfortunate breaks in the bunkers.“

Minjee Lee played alongside Nelly Korda and world No. 1 Jin Young Ko, and was the dominant performer in the group as she carded a 68 to sit at three-under. Ko has work to do as she is five-over after a 76.

Lydia Ko began the tournament as joint favourite alongside Nelly Korda and she had a disappointing bogey on 18 to finish at level par.

Georgia Hall is at home on Links layouts and she played steady golf on the opening 18 holes to get to one-under, the same number as Evian champion Brooke Henderson.

Charley Hull plotted her way around nicely until the 15th, but found a bunker with her second shot and an awful stance left her with no shot and it culminated in a double bogey.

Hull made a birdie on the 17th, but gave it back with a three putt on 18 to leave her at level par.

