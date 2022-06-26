Chun In Gee has become a three-time major champion after winning the Women's PGA Championship at the Congressional Country Club.

Chun adds the 2022 PGA to her 2015 US Open and the 2016 Evian Championship after Lexi Thompson bogeyed two of her final three holes.

“It just means a lot because I didn’t have any wins for three-and-a-half years, so I really appreciate it," Chun said after her victory.

"My sponsors always believed in me. My family and my coach, my caddy, and my fans in Korea, they never gave up on me, no matter how I did. So thanks very much.

"I really enjoyed the course, so thanks to the greenkeepers!”

Chun opened with a course record 64 to storm into a five shot lead after the first round and moved further clear with a round of 69. Her lead slipped slightly and went into the final round three shots clear after a round of 75.

Four bogeys on the front nine allowed Thompson to come back into it and the American move two ahead. Thompson then dropped a shot and Chun capitalised with a birdie on the 16th.

Thompson bogeyed the 17th and could only par the final hole as Chun secured two more pars, sealing the major with a spectacular five-foot putt on the 18th to record a final round of 75.

Chun's final 36-hole closing total was the highest produced by a winner on the LPGA Tour since 1998.

