In Gee Chun kept a tight grip on the Women’s PGA Championship at Congressional, as she moved to 11-under after two rounds.

It was more playable on Friday, and a number of players moved under par, but Chun played solid golf to retain her lead.

Three birdies in her opening five holes threatened to turn the major into a procession, but a couple of bogeys gave the rest of the field a semblance of hope.

Lydia Ko and Jennifer Kupcho are the nearest challengers to Chun, but sit six shots adrift heading into the weekend, while Brooke Henderson and Hannah Green are a further shot back at four-under.

Lexi Thompson produced one of the moments of day, holing her second shot on 17 for an eagle. Firing her wedge right over the flag, it gripped on the second bounce and pulled back into the hole to help her to a 67 for a total of three-under after 36 holes.

Ko is striving to rediscover the brilliance of 2015 and 2016 when she won two majors and finished in the top three in a further three.

The New Zealander was impressive on Friday at Congressional, carding a five-under 67 to move firmly into the mix behind Chun.

For the second day in a row, Britain’s Mel Reid produced a solid round of 72 - the highlight being a putt from off the green - as she comfortably booked her place for the weekend, while Georgia Hall posted a 69 to move into the red numbers at one-under going into the weekend.

Ireland’s Leona Maguire could not get things going on Friday, as she carded a 72 to remain at two-over. She will need to go very low at the weekend to contend.

