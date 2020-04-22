Woods, Mickelson, Brady, Manning confirmed for charity match

April 22 (Reuters) - Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will join American football quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning in a charity golf match next month, media company Turner Sports announced on Wednesday.

"The Match: Champions for Charity is coming soon exclusively on TNT. All proceeds will benefit COVID-19 relief," Turner Sports said.

No more details of the event were revealed, but it is expected to be a two-on-two contest.

Woods and Mickelson are the two most successful golfers of their era, with 15 and five major championships to their names respectively.

Neither has played since the PGA Tour cancelled the Players Championship due to the coronavirus pandemic after the first round on March 12, shutting down the tour indefinitely.

Woods and Mickelson previously played a pay-per-view exhibition in November 2018 that was beset with technical difficulties and ultimately streamed for free.

Mickelson won the $9 million event in Las Vegas in 22 holes.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Ed Osmond)

