Woods to take first stab at record 83rd victory at Farmers Insurance Open

Woods, who tied Sam Snead at the top of the all-time PGA Tour wins list when he triumphed at the Zozo Championship in Japan last October, has won eight times at Torrey Pines with his most recent triumph there coming at the 2008 U.S. Open.

The tournament, which will be held from Jan. 23-26, has been Woods' usual first start to the year. He joins a loaded field that includes Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm and Zander Schauffele.

Woods announced his plans on his official Twitter account while also saying he will tee up at the Feb. 13-16 Genesis Invitational, where the 15-times major champion is tournament host.

Since equalling Snead's record, Woods has competed in two unofficial events last month. He finished fourth in the 18-man Hero World Challenge before posting a 3-0 record as a playing captain for the victorious U.S. side at the Presidents Cup.