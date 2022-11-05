Seamus Power surged into contention for back-to-back wins on the PGA Tour, aided by a hole-in-one in the third round of the World Wide Technology Championship.

Winning in consecutive weeks is extremely difficult, as the demands placed on players in light of their initial victory and the adrenaline rush make it tough next time out.

Power made a steady start over the opening two rounds at El Camaleon, but caught fire on Saturday to storm up the leaderboard.

The Irishman started well with a birdie on his opening hole, but things sparked into life on the par-three eighth as he found the bottom of the cup with his tee shot for an ace.

Power continued to make gains, including a hole-out eagle from the fairway on the 11th, and he signed for a 63 to get to 15-under.

Scottie Scheffler needs a win or solo second in Mayakoba this week to dethrone Rory McIlory at the top of the world rankings.

He started well on Thursday , but struggled on the greens on Friday and did not make enough progress on Saturday to suggest that is likely.

The Masters champion mixed birdies and bogeys in his round of 68 which moved him to nine-under.

Thomas Detry is chasing a first win on either the PGA Tour or DP World Tour. The Belgian finished second to Power at Port Royal last week, and is in contention again after a brilliant round of 64 took him to 13-under with 18 holes remaining in the tournament.

Like Power, Danny Willett is another player looking to make a mark on the Ryder Cup standings and he moved to 10-under for the week following a round of 67 on Saturday.

