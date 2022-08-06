Shane Lowry may need to de a bit of work to improve his carbon footprint after flying home having thought he had missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship, only to jet back to Greensboro after making it through to the weekend.

The Irishman was one of the early starters and after posting a score of two-under after 36 holes, he departed Sedgefield Country Club feeling it would not be good enough to make the cut.

But on a wild Friday that saw a lengthy break on account of weather, the cut mark moved. It turned out Lowry had comfortably made it through, as the cut actually moved out to one-under

In a logistical headache for organisers, 87 players made it through to the weekend.

And it proved to be a logistical headache for Lowry, who took to Twitter to confirm his travel arrangements for his return to Greensboro.

Lowry lost his clubs ahead of the Wyndham Championship, and as Presidents Cup captain Trevor Immelman pointed out, the use of a private jet would limit that happening on his way back for the third round on Saturday.

Joohyung Kim heads into the third round at the top of the leaderboard despite starting the tournament with an eight.

Ryder Cup captains Zach Johnson and Luke Donald both made the cut, but Rickie Fowler missed out by one shot.

