Joohyung Kim had a roller coaster couple of days, as he surged into the lead of the Wyndham Championship after opening his tournament with an eight.

The Korean youngster, who has already locked up his playing privileges for next year despite taking part in only eight events this season, showed exactly why he is rated so highly with his response to a quadruple bogey in the opening hole at Sedgefield Country Club.

After the eight, he produced 35 holes of quality golf and his round of 64 on Friday took him into a share of the lead at nine-under.

“It is pretty crazy,” Kim told NBC Sports. “I played the first hole pretty bad and the next 35 pretty good.

“It is another learning experience and shows what staying patient and working hard is all about.

"If you had told me after the first hole where I’d be after two rounds I’d be like ‘really?’

“I am pleased with where I am.”

Second Round Leaderboard

T1. Joohyung Kim, nine-under

T1. Brandon Wu, nine-under

T1. Ryan Moore, nine-under

T4. Russell Henley, eight-under

T4. John Huh, eight-under

Brandon Wu and Ryan Moore are alongside Kim at the top of the leaderboard, while overnight leader John Huh is a shot back after carding a 71 on Friday.

Will Zalatoris was going nowhere outside the cut line mid way through the back nine, but he made eagles on 13 and 15. He was in the hunt to make the cut when play was called to a halt due to a threat of lightning in Greensboro.

In what is the final event of the regular season on the PGA Tour, there is interest further down with a host of players fighting for their cards and also places in the FedEx Cup play-offs.

Danny Willett came into the Wyndham needing a good result to force his way into the top 125, but his hopes of retaining his PGA Tour playing rights for next season are over after missing the cut on five-over.

Matt Wallace is sweating on whether results go his way on Sunday as he missed the cut after coming into the week in 124th on the list.

Rickie Fowler has an exemption for next season, but his place in the FedEx Cup is in doubt after he too missed the cut.

US Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson is well placed to secure his playing rights for next season after moving to six-under with one hole to play.

Adam Scott got himself inside the cut line for the weekend, aided by one of the shots of the week.

Shane Lowry had a decent day on Friday, but his over-par round on Thursday cost him a place at the weekend.

