Greg Norman has said his goal is for LIV Golf to co-exist with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, but warned that he will fight his corner if challenged.

The third LIV Golf event gets underway at Bedminster on Friday, with the tournament competing for eyeballs against the Rocket Mortgage Classic on the PGA Tour.

The tours are at loggerheads, with the PGA Tour suspending all players who have joined LIV.

Norman, who unsuccessfully fought a battle with the PGA Tour in the 1990s to form a breakaway tour, wants to find common ground.

Speaking to the New York Post, Norman said : “If he (PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan) wants to come and sit down right here right now, I’d sit down with him and say, 'OK Jay, what’s your problem? What are your issues?'”

Asked if his aim was to work with the PGA Tour, Norman added: “100 per cent. We have no intention to try to destroy the PGA Tour. Every step of the way we’ve built our model to work within the ecosystem and give everybody the opportunity to work within that ecosystem.

"It’s pro golf. There’s such a simple solution, it’s ridiculous. I can’t talk about it, because it’s a process we’ve gone through with our legal team knowing everything that’s in the rules and regulations.

"But it’s not a hard fix, it’s really not. And the longer they do it (suspend players), the less we’re worried about it because we have more people coming in and wanting to invest."

Norman claims the problems plaguing the game at present are the fault of the PGA Tour.

“It is split now because of the way the PGA Tour put the stake on the ground," the 67-year-old said. "If the PGA Tour came to us when we reached out to them to understand what our business model is, walk them through it, we wouldn’t be in this place. Like in any business deal, you sit down and you see what they have to offer. 'OK, I like all of it, I like some of it, I don’t like any of it.' If you don’t like any of it, it’s, 'OK, how do we work to fix it?'

"I’m not that experienced at business, but I’ve never seen anybody approach it like this. So, if (Monahan) had done it in the beginning, he would have seen many, many opportunities.”

If necessary, Norman is prepared for a battle and is confident in what LIV is offering.

“If they want to fire a serve across the net at me at 140 [mph], it’s coming back at them at 150,” Norman said. “It’s coming back at you, man. It ain’t a block. It ain’t a slice. It’s coming back at you harder and you better have your s*** together.”

