Golf

‘You can never be comfortable in a major’ - Ashleigh Buhai not complacent despite five-shot lead at Women’s Open

Ashleigh Buhai stormed to the top of the leaderboard after the third round of the Women’s Open at Muirfield and will take a five-shot lead over Hinaki Shibuno and In Gee Chun into Sunday's final 18 holes.

00:02:28, an hour ago