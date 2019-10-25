Zozo Championship second round postponed due to bad weather
CHIBA, Japan, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The second round of the Zozo Championship was postponed on Friday because of bad weather, tournament organisers tweeted.
Tiger Woods posted his best score in over a year with a six-under-par 64 in Thursday's opening round and shares the lead with fellow American Gary Woodland to stand one shot in front of home favourite Hideki Matsuyama. (Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Frank Pingue)
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react