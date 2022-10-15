Rickie Fowler will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the ZOZO Championship, as his upturn in fortunes continued.

Fowler linked up with his old coach Butch Harmon earlier this year, after sinking down the world rankings as his game deserted him.

The Ryder Cup veteran showed positive signs towards the end of the summer, albeit he was dogged by inconsistency.

He arrived in Japan on the back of a missed cut at the Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas, but that allowed him the weekend to work with Harmon.

It appears something is clicking into gear, as Fowler has put together three solid rounds at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club.

After rounds of 67 and 63, Fowler had the pressure of taking a lead into the weekend.

Third Round Leaderboard

1. Rickie Fowler, 14-under

2. Keegan Bradley, 13-under

3. Andrew Putman, 12-under

4. Viktor Hovland, 11-under

T5. Maverick McNealy, 10-under

T5. Cameron Champ, 10-under

T5. Hayden Buckley, 10-under

It did not faze him as he made two birdies on the front nine to open up a two-shot advantage.

The 33-year-old was pressed hard by Keegan Bradley, and both made a birdie on the 18th to sign for a pair of 66s.

Fowler will enter the final round with a one-shot advantage, and will be in the final group alongside Bradley.

Andrew Putman will be the third player in the final group, but he has ground to make up after dropping off the pace following a 68.

Fowler last entered the winner’s circle in 2019, and is aware of the pressure that comes with attempting to close out a victory.

“Obviously, showing up here, we came over here to win,” Fowler said. “Last few months have been really good, starting to see a lot of positives.

“I believe I can do it, but like I said earlier, I know it’s going to be tough.

“I'm looking forward to the challenge.

"I'm going to have to play well and continue to do what I've been doing the last three days. Keegan, Putty [Andrew Putnam], on down the list, there's plenty of guys within a few shots. I'm out front, in control, but that can change if I don't execute like I have been.”

Viktor Hovland made a positive move on Saturday with a 64 and will start the final round three adrift of Fowler, while Sahith Theegala was the hot man on moving day with a 63 to get to nine-under.

