Hideki Matsuyama is a superstar pretty much anywhere he goes, but on home soil things ramp up again and he will be the starter, main course and dessert at the ZOZO Championship.

The PGA Tour’s regular jaunt to Japan has attracted a host of stars to the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, with the 2021 Masters champion standing above everyone else.

Matsuyama will have familiar faces alongside him, as nine of the Internationals’ Presidents Cup team will be in the field - notably Sungjae Im and Tom Kim.

The Internationals were beaten by the United States at Quail Hollow, and the likes of Matsuyama, Kim and Im will look to get the upper hand against Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa who will be flying the flag for the victors.

The ZOZO Championship has been on the schedule since 2019, and star names adorn the championship.

Tiger Woods secured victory in the inaugural event, while Patrick Cantlay followed up one year later when the event was played in the US due to Covid restrictions - and Matsuyama is the defending champion after winning in 2021.

It is a reduced field, with 78 players teeing it up over four rounds and with no cut at the halfway stage.

The Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club

One of the most imposing courses in Japan, the Shinya Fujita-designed track has played host to a series of big events in the country dating back to the Japan Championship in 1968 - after opening for play in 1965.

The Suntory Open was played at the course, and it came as no surprise when it was confirmed it would host the ZOZO Championship.

Like many courses in Japan, each hole has two greens - leaving plenty of room for creativity for tournament officials. The simple thinking behind the double greens is to ensure courses are playable through different seasons.

The venue has 36 holes and the ZOZO will feature a composite of the two tracks. It stretches out to 7,079 yards, with 40 yards being added to the distance since last year.

Tree-lined with tight fairways and water in play on a number of holes, accuracy is a key attribute.

Prize Money: $11m (£9.91m), with the winner’s share being $1.98m (£1.78m).

Format: 72-hole strokeplay.

Course records:

18 holes : 63 - Keegan Bradley, Rory McIlroy (2019), Hiroshi Iwata, Naoto Nakanishi (2021)

: 63 - Keegan Bradley, Rory McIlroy (2019), Hiroshi Iwata, Naoto Nakanishi (2021) 72 holes: 261 - Tiger Woods (2019)

TV Coverage: The ZOZO Championship is live on Sky Sports in the UK.

Past Winners:

2021 - Hideki Matsuyama

- Hideki Matsuyama 2020 - Patrick Cantlay

- Patrick Cantlay 2019 - Tiger Woods

Tee Times - Local (Eight hours ahead of UK):

8:50am: Troy Merritt

8:50am: Sam Ryder

8:50am: Aguri Iwasaki

8:50am: Adam Long

8:50am: Danny Lee

8:50am: Christiaan Bezuidenhout

9:01am: Kevin Streelman

9:01am: Matt Wallace

9:01am: Rikuya Hoshino

9:01am: Russell Knox

9:01am: Brandon Wu

9:01am: Riki Kawamoto

9:12am: Chez Reavie

9:12am: Chad Ramey

9:12am: Rickie Fowler

9:12am: John Huh

9:12am: Taylor Moore

9:12am: Yuto Katsuragawa

9:23am: J.J. Spaun

9:23am: Luke List

9:23am: Si Woo Kim

9:23am: Sepp Straka

9:23am: Viktor Hovland

9:23am: Cameron Young

9:34am: Corey Conners

9:34am: Satoshi Kodaira

9:34am: Peter Malnati

9:34am: Xander Schauffele

9:34am: Hideki Matsuyama

9:34am: Tyrrell Hatton

9:45am: Scott Stallings

9:45am: Beau Hossler

9:45am: Takumi Kanaya

9:45am: Dylan Frittelli

9:45am: Sahith Theegala

9:45am: Kaito Onishi

9:56am: Adam Svensson

9:56am: Alex Smalley

9:56am: Kazuki Higa

9:56am: Davis Riley

9:56am: Kurt Kitayama

9:56am: Keita Nakajima

10:07am: Brendan Steele

10:07am: Adam Schenk

10:07am: Ryo Hisatsune

10:07am: Andrew Putnam

10:07am: Emiliano Grillo

10:07am: Hiroshi Iwata

10:18am: Maverick McNealy

10:18am: Mito Pereira

10:18am: Shugo Imahira

10:18am: Patrick Rodgers

10:18am: Aaron Rai

10:18am: Hayden Buckley

10:29am: Mackenzie Hughes

10:29am: Collin Morikawa

10:29am: Sebastian Munoz

10:29am: Tom Hoge

10:29am: Cameron Champ

10:29am: Martin Laird

10:40am: Tom Kim

10:40am: Sungjae Im

10:40am: Cam Davis

10:40am: K.H. Lee

10:40am: Lucas Herbert

10:40am: Joel Dahmen

10:51am: Tommy Fleetwood

10:51am: Mark Hubbard

10:51am: Matthew NeSmith

10:51am: Wyndham Clark

10:51am: Stephan Jaeger

10:51am: Mikumu Horikawa

11:02am: C.T. Pan

11:02am: Keegan Bradley

11:02am: Naoyuki Kataoka

11:02am: David Lipsky

11:02am: Lee Hodges

11:02am: Tomoharu Otsuki

