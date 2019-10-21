Lamborghini Super Trofeo extends support deal with GT World Challenge Europe to 2022

Five of the Super Trofeo’s six events will take place alongside GT World Challenge Europe in 2020, including a support slot at the Total 24 Hours of Spa.

Details of next year’s calendar follows the signing of a fresh agreement between SRO Motorsports Group and Automobili Lamborghini that will ensure their partnership continues beyond 2020 and through to the 2022 season.

Next year’s Super Troefo Europe schedule features a selection of the continent’s leading venues. It will kick off alongside the GT World Challenge Europe season opener at historic Monza, which will welcome the Lamborghini series for an eighth successive year while also celebrating a decade on the Endurance Cup calendar. That is followed by the next event which will be held at Circuit Paul Ricard (28 to 30 May), before Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe reprises its role on the Total 24 Hours of Spa support package (23 to 25 July).

Following the summer break there will be events at the Nurburgring (3 to 5 September) and Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (9 to 11 October), the latter representing the only GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup round at which the Lamborghini series will compete next year. The series’ grand finale will be a standalone event at Lamborghini’s local venue, Misano, on 29 to 30 October. The Super Trofeo race format will remain unchanged next term, with two 50-minutes contests per weekend.

Speaking about the announcement, Giorgio Sanna, Head of Lamborghini Motorsport said, “The history of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo in Europe has been linked with SRO since the ‘90s.

“We are proud to be able to continue to offer our sporting customers a successful platform on the GT racing scene for the next three years, providing our teams and drivers with the best services, and also creating a synergy with the GT3 championships where we stand out.”

Stephane Ratel added that he was “very pleased that SRO Motorsports Group will extend its long and successful relationship with Lamborghini Super Trofeo,” describing the series as “the ideal complement to our race weekends”.

In addition to the European link-up, Super Trofeo Asia will act as a support series to GT World Challenge Asia next term.

2020 Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe Calendar

• 17 to 19 April – Monza (GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup)

• 29 to 31 May – Circuit Paul Ricard (GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup)

• 23 to 25 July – Total 24 Hours of Spa (GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup)

• 3 to 5 September – Nürburgring (GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup)

• 9 to 11 October – Barcelona (GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup)

• 29 to 30 October – Misano Adriatico (Grand Finale)