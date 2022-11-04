Brazil's Rebeca Andrade grabbed all-around gold at the World Gymnastics Championships to cement her status as the sport's newest megastar.

In the absence of Simone Biles, the 23-year-old outstripped American rivals to become the first Brazilian gymnast to win a world all-around title.

Andrade is only the second South American to win a medal in the event, crowning the best gymnast in the world, after compatriot Jade Barbosa's share of bronze in 2007.

She began with a superb vault which saw her hit the summit after the first rotation and it was a lead she never looked like surrendering as Andrade upgraded the silver she took home from last summer's Olympics in Tokyo.

USA's Shilese Jones took silver with Jessica Gadirova became Great Britain's first-ever women's all-around medallist as she took a memorable bronze, edging out compatriot Alice Kinsella.

"Everything always happens when it needs to," said Andrade.

"I am really happy to have done everything I could, and not lose the competition on my bar routine.

"I did my beam routine with all the connections and all the difficulty, and that was one of my best floor routines ever. I'm so proud of myself."

