British Gymnastics head coach steps aside amid conduct claims

Amanda Reddin, the head coach of British Gymnastics, has temporarily stepped aside while an investigation into claims regarding her conduct takes place.

Two members of the Team GB Olympic team at Rio 2016, Amy Tinkler and Ruby Harrold, have raised concerns, while another claim dating back to the 1980s has also been made.

Tinkler, who won floor bronze in Rio, said in a statement on social media: "I can confirm that part of the complaint I submitted in December 2019 related to my experiences with Amanda Reddin and the national performance coaching set-up at British Gymnastics between 2016-2019."

Gymnastics No Olympics for coaches under bullying investigation, say Team GB 16/07/2020 AT 16:06

The 20-year-old, who was Britain's youngest medallist four years ago, added: "On Friday, and only in response to media pressure, I was emailed informing me that my complaints had been dealt with and the matter closed.

"The way I received this information made me sick. It reinforced mine and every gymnasts' fear, which is that their complaints aren't dealt with fairly and independently. This is why we don't speak up."

Tinkler has previously stated the factors behind her complaint were also the reasons for her retirement from the sport in January, rather than "a physical injury as was suggested by some at the time".

She plans to complain to the independent review and said gymnasts "suffer in silence" because "we know that to speak up is a pointless, career-ending task".

Harrold, meanwhile, has accused Reddin of creating a "culture of fear" at British Gymnastics camps at Lilleshall and spoken of food portions which left her and her teammates hungry.

A further claim, by a gymnast named Jenny, refers to the 1980s and includes accusations of physical abuse from the ages of 9-12, which caused "immense pain".

A British Gymnastics statement said: "British Gymnastics has agreed with Amanda Reddin that she will temporarily step aside from her role as head national coach to allow an investigation to proceed into claims about her conduct as a coach.

"The investigation will be completed by an external independent expert and any outcome actioned immediately. Our processes and investigations will also be scrutinised by the independent review."

On Monday, Reddin said: "I completely refute the historical claim, and the investigation by British Gymnastics did not uphold the complaint.

"I completely refute these claims. It is wrong that my reputation within the sport that I love is now subject to a trial by media rather than through the proper processes.

"I would welcome the allegations be submitted to the independent review into alleged abuse in gymnastics to ensure the integrity of the process is protected for both athletes and coaches."

Sportsbeat 2020

Gymnastics British Gymnastics moves aside from independent review 16/07/2020 AT 12:06