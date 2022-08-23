By Will Jennings in Munich

James Hall and Britain's gymnasts warned they are ready to 'do some more damage' after winning a stunning team gold at the multi-sport European Championships.

Maidstone star Hall joined forces with Jake Jarman, Joe Fraser, Giarnni Regini-Moran and Courtney Tulloch to deliver a dazzling display and beat Italy and Turkey in Munich.

Three-time Commonwealth champion Fraser, 23, became Britain's first male gymnast to claim an all-around European crown on Thursday and continued his remarkable season in the team event.

The same team also grabbed glory in Birmingham and believe they've laid down a major marker ahead of today's individual events and October's World Championships in Liverpool.

Hall, who narrowly missed out on a medal on the individual horizontal bar event on Sunday, said: "This is a strong team, so obviously we can do some more damage.

"These guys are like brothers and my family.

"This is one of the best experiences of my life - to finally get this highly-coveted European gold and share it with these guys is amazing."

Tulloch, who won bronze on the rings on Sunday, added: "We've sent a message to the rest of the world.

"We’'ve got the World Championships in Liverpool coming up - we're going to do incredibly and I can’t wait for it."

Britain racked up a total team score of 254.295 on Saturday after Jarman, who propelled himself into the spotlight with four gold medals at the Commonwealth Games, held his nerve on the high bar to clinch victory.

That came 48 hours after Fraser, who remarkably recovered to win three gold medals at the Commonwealth Games five weeks after rupturing his appendix and three since breaking his foot, made history with that all-around title in the opening event of the week.

On Sunday, all five of Britain’s stars competed in the individual apparatus events and bagged a haul of five medals to end the Munich weekend in style.

Fraser and Regini-Moran finished first and third on the parallel bars, Tulloch banked bronze on the rings while Jarman, 20, won a remarkable gold on the vault after his bronze on the floor earlier in the day.

Fraser, who won world gold on the parallel bars in 2019, added: "It's good to have Commonwealth and European medals, but there's definitely one that I would like to get on that roster as well.

"I'll enjoy the moment for now before going back to the drawing board, making a few tweaks and preparing for the World Championships."

