Getty Images
Downie sisters grab medals behind Biles at world championships
British sisters Beckie and Ellie Downie won medals at the World Gymnastics Championships in Stuttgart where Simone Biles grabbed a record-equalling 23rd medal.
Becky won silver on the uneven bars behind Belgium's Nina Derwael, while Ellie took bronze in the vault.
Biles' vault gold was her 23rd world championships medal equalling Vitaly Scherbo's tally, but could only finish fifth in the uneven bars.
The American will look to become the outright most decorated gymnast when she takes place in the balanced beam and floor exercise on the final day of the championships on Sunday.
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react