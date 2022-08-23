Golden boys Joe Fraser and Jake Jarman believe British Gymnastics' stunning European Championship Sunday perfectly epitomised the unity among their record-breaking team.

Britain racked up five medals yesterday as Fraser followed up his team and all-around titles with gold on the parallel bars.

And Jarman, part of the team who also grabbed gold on Saturday, won two medals 24 hours later by claiming victory on the vault after a brilliant bronze on the floor.

Four-time Commonwealth champion Jarman, 20, only found out he was competing on the vault 50 minutes before the event after teammate Giarnni Regini-Moran - who won bronze behind Fraser on the parallel bars - pulled out with an ankle injury.

He stepped in to stun Artur Davtyan and Igor Radivilov and says his latest triumph is a ringing endorsement of the culture in the squad.

Jarman, who fell on the vault in qualifying earlier in the week, said: "I really expected Giarnni to do vault so it was a surprise.

"It's a weird feeling doing a competition at such last minute.

"I had some time to warm up and I saw it as a second chance to redeem myself, especially after falling in qualifying.

"I really went into the final to do Giarnni proud, and I really hope I've done that for him.

"I'm absolutely over the moon - to be able to come away from a vault final that I wasn't even supposed to be a part of with a gold medal - I can't describe this feeling.

"It's just pure joy - it was such an unexpected thing."

Regini-Moran, 24, added: "I was a little bit disappointed - I've had a sore ankle and I was going to pull out of floor as well.

"I said that I'd give it a go - I chose that, Jake was a reserve for vault and given I couldn't give vault my all today, I wanted Jake to do it.

"I used that as motivation for the parallel bars, where you don't use your feet - I upgraded the routine today, left it all out there and it was good enough to come away with a medal.

"As long as that gold medal is coming back to the UK, that's all that matters."

Courtney Tulloch also won a medal on Sunday as he bagged bronze on the rings behind Eleftherios Petrounias and Adem Asil.

But James Hall, the final member of Saturday's gold medal-winning team, was unable to clamber onto the podium as he finished fourth on the horizontal bar.

Britain's gymnasts will now turn their attention to October's World Championships in Liverpool and Fraser, who remarkably battled back from rupturing his appendix and fracturing his foot to claim a total of six Commonwealth and European gold medals this summer, said: "Me and Giarnni did it together and I wouldn't have wanted it any other way.

"I'm really proud of myself and the team - they've really kept me going through these last couple of months and I've now come away with three golds.

"It's good to have Commonwealth and European medals, but there's definitely one that I would like to get on that roster as well.

"I'll enjoy the moment for now before going back to the drawing board, making a few tweaks and preparing for the World Championships."

