Jessica Gadriova refused to blame her decision to miss the Commonwealth Games for the dramatic fall that derailed her European Championship dream.

The Coventry gymnast, 17, finished 10th in Thursday's all around final after suffering a nasty-looking tumble on the balance beam to stun the Munich crowd.

Gadirova and her twin sister Jennifer - both of whom competed at last summer's Olympic Games - had opted to miss the Birmingham showpiece owing to a desire to prioritise the European Championships in Munich.

But that decision appeared to backfire as both young athletes struggled under the bright lights of Munich's 1972 Olympic Hall.

Asked whether she regretted her decision and felt rusty going into the event, Jessica said: "No.

"My last competition was the Olympics and a few things changed along the way.

"With time and everything like that, I wouldn't have done as well at the Commonwealths.

"But it's good to be here. I'm happy to be here anyway and perform out there."

Jennifer added: "It's nice to be back out there and it's been a year since the Olympics.

"I think our team bond is fantastic. We're all very close, we just love each other as girls. We always have each other's backs."

Despite their setbacks, both Gadirovas roared on teammate Alice Kinsella, who battled through a â€˜dodgy' display to clinch a brilliant silver medal.

Kinsella, 21, held her nerve in a hotly-contested final to finish second behind Asia D'Amato.

The Sutton Coldfield star, who won team bronze in Tokyo last summer, came into the event off the back of two Commonwealth golds and continued her searing season by beating Martina Maggio to silver.

The Gadirovas are relishing absorbing her insight and admit they couldn't be happier after she fulfilled a lifelong dream.

Jessica said: "Alice is such a great gymnast and person.

"I'm over the moon for her and so happy she got an amazing result - I'm so proud."

Kinsella said: "Personally, growing up, I'd always wanted to win an all around medal at the Europeans.

"It has honestly been a dream of mine and I'm so proud and happy."

