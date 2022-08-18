Georgia-Mae Fenton insists she is ready for new challenges after enjoying a successful multi-sport European Championships in Munich.

The 22-year-old from Gravesend leaves the German city with a silver team medal, as well as a sixth-place finish in the uneven bars final.

Fenton joined forces with Alice Kinsella, Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova and Ondine Achampong to grab a podium place and is relishing the next stage of her burgeoning career.

She said: "I am happy with my performance, I am just happy I hit 3/3 clean routines.

"Obviously there were a few mistakes - I did hit the bar, took a big deduction there but I don't think it would have made a big difference anyway."

Fenton continued her summer of success by following her gold medal in the recent Commonwealth Games in Birmingham - a title she had previously won in the Gold Coast four years prior.

Despite admitting some fatigue from a home Commonwealths, Fenton's performances were unaffected in Munich

The highlight of her European Championships was the team competition where Britain won silver, only being beaten by the superior Italian squad.

Fenton, Achampong, Kinsella and the Gadirovas were a joy to watch and demonstrated an incredible team bonding by cheering each other on constantly.

As one of the older members of the squad, the 22-year-old has taken on a mentor-like role within the team, providing support to the younger athletes.

"We just speak to them a lot, that gets them really quiet, just trying to tell them to trust themselves," added Fenton.

"We were their age at one moment, so we just help them get along through. They do help us as well, they keep us calm."

