Joe Fraser dedicated his history-making European title to British Gymnastics' band of brothers on a magical night in Munich.

The Birmingham star became the first British man to win a European all-around gold medal after claiming a remarkable hat-trick of titles at the Commonwealth Games.

Fraser, 23, ruptured his appendix and fractured his foot in the build-up to his home Games but extended his golden summer with a dazzling display last night.

He pulled off a bold, gravity-defying routine on the high bar to hold his nerve and beat Turkish gymnasts Ahmet Onder and Adem Asil to gold at the multi-sport championships.

Fraser said: "I can't even explain it - I class this team as my brothers.

"I've spent more time with them than I have my own family, so we know each other inside and out, back to front.

"They've believed every step of the way in times I didn't.

"I always said one day this will make some big story.

"I don't know if I actually believed - I knew I could do it but I've actually made it a reality, and I couldn't have done it without the team.

"It's incredible - I'm so pleased for each and everyone on the team to get me into the position I'm in today.

"We've had lots of obstacles to overcome, but today I've stood here having done six apparatus at the European Championships, which is an achievement in itself.

"To walk away with the medal, I'm just ecstatic."

British teammate Jake Jarman, who finished eighth in Thursday's event after bursting onto the scene with four gold medals at the Commonwealth Games, added: "Seeing Joe perform as he did, especially off the back of the injuries he's had, is really inspirational.

"I don't know how he does it and I couldn't be happier for him."

Fraser has endured the most turbulent of summers but showed astonishing powers of resolve to claim a brilliant four gold medals over the last few weeks.

The 2019 world bars silver medallist steered England to team event victory in Birmingham before stunning defending champion Rhys McClenaghan on the pommel horse.

And he then grabbed another gold on the bars to cap a remarkable recovery tale and send the home crowd into raptures at Arena Birmingham.

These European Championships in Munich marked the next instalment of Fraser's seismic sporting summer and he continued the momentum in style in gymnastics' blue riband event.

He displayed a staggering level of consistency across all six disciplines to rack up a total score of 85.565 and narrowly beat Onder to the title.

Fraser, Jarman and teammates James Hall, Giarnni Regini-Moran and Courtney Tulloch will join forces for the team event on Saturday bidding to emulate their Commonwealth title for Team England.

Fraser said: "We're over the moon with how today went.

"We've had mistakes as a team, including myself, but we know we've got things we can work on.

"It will be very exciting."

Jarman, 20, added: "We all support each other really well - it was daunting coming into the team at first but to just be part of it and work so well with the other guys is special.

"We know each other really well and get on outside of the gym as well.

"To be able to compete with mates, we don't get to experience it often, so to have that team camaraderie and be able to put out an amazing performance means I can't wait for the team finals."

