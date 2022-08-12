Alice Kinsella warned she's still got plenty more left in the tank after battling through a 'dodgy' display to win a brilliant silver medal at the European Championships.

Kinsella, 21, held her nerve in a hotly-contested all around final to finish second behind Asia D'Amato in Munich.

The Sutton Coldfield star, who won team bronze in Tokyo last summer, came into the event off the back of two Commonwealth golds and continued her searing season by beating Martina Maggio to silver.

Kinsella was crowned European champion in 2019 on the balance beam but endured a slight wobble when dismounting in Thursday night's final.

And asked whether she can improve heading into the rest of the week's events, she said: "Oh, for sure.

"That beam dismount was quite dodgy, so I can improve on that.

"Obviously today I did have a few hiccups. I could improve on them and I feel like in gymnastics, you can always improve.

"Personally, growing up, I'd always wanted to win an all around medal at the Europeans.

"It has honestly been a dream of mine and I'm so proud and happy.

"The Commonwealth Games prepared me well - getting a few medals and now an all around medal here motivates me more to do even better.

"Without those girls in this team I don't think I would be here with this medal around my neck.

"With my coaches as well, hearing them cheer me on motivates me even more and helps me get through my routines."

Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova struggled in Munich as Jessica, who opted to miss the Commonwealth Games to focus on this event, could only finish 10th.

She blew her hopes with a full off the balance beam but refused to blame her Birmingham absence for signs of rustiness on the big stage.

Gadirova, who finished ahead of fellow Brit Ondine Achampong in 13th, said: "My last competition was the Olympics and a few things changed along the way.

"With time and everything like that, I wouldn't have done as well at the Commonwealths.

"But it's good to be here.

"Alice is such a great gymnast and person. I'm over the moon for her and so happy she got an amazing result."

